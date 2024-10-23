Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    The Washington Bridge is coming down, but the price keeps going up. Here's why.

    By Patrick Anderson, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c7jl_0wINMpYj00

    PROVIDENCE – The expected price tag for tearing down the westbound Washington Bridge has climbed to $98 million and is still rising.

    The Rhode Island Department of Transportation agreed to add $38.4 million to Aetna Bridge and J.R. Vinagro's $45.8-million demolition contract to include removing the old bridge's support columns, or substructure, according to a copy of the change order released Friday.

    Additionally, the DOT has added $1.2 million to its in-house budget for overseeing the bridge project, which is now expected to take at least a year longer than initially hoped, agency spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

    Washington Bridge demolition cost has more than doubled the estimate

    The Aetna/Vinagro contract is the largest component of the budget for demolishing the old bridge, which, with the change order and new in-house costs included, now stands at $97.8 million.

    The new demolition cost represents a 145% increase from the $40-million DOT cost estimate in May.

    And even that elevated sticker price does not yet include compensating Aetna/Vinagro for the roughly month-long pause in demolition work for lawsuit-related "evidence protection" that ended last week.

    "RIDOT will need to compensate the contractor for daily expenses incurred during the pause such as labor and equipment rental costs and will need to update the project timeline accordingly," St. Martin wrote in an email.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MAOh_0wINMpYj00

    What will the total project cost?

    Back in March, Rhode Island officials had hoped tearing down the doomed westbound and replacing it with a new one would cost between $250 and $300 million total .

    By May, that total had climbed to $408 million, with $40.5 million of that for demolition. At that point, the state was still hoping the old piers holding the bridge up could be reused and sought bids to demolish only the superstructure.

    When the DOT awarded the contract to Aetna/Vinagro in July, the cost of demolition was revised up again to $58 million and total replacement cost up to $426 million. (This doesn't include $46 million that has been set aside for the emergency costs of stabilizing the bridge last winter and rerouting traffic onto the eastbound span.)

    But over the summer no companies bid on a contract to build a new bridge and construction industry leaders told the DOT they would rather not take on the risk of trying to reuse the old piers, prompting the state to negotiate the change order with Aetna/Vinagro to remove everything down to the river bottom.

    A new bridge construction RFP went out last week and the DOT hopes to choose a contractor in June, a year later than it had first hoped, at which point the state will have a new and firmer estimate of how much the entire project will cost and when it will be finished.

    By removing the old support piers in the demolition phase, the DOT hopes to get more affordable rebuild proposals from contractors who won't have to worry about taking the piers out or reusing them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wp1dR_0wINMpYj00

    What comes next with the Washington Bridge?

    Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia Serpa Monday told WPRO radio the Committee would be holding another hearing on the bridge after the Nov. 5 election.

    "I don't want people to think Oversight has been ignoring this situation with the bridge," Serpa said. "What is troubling me is the change orders that are now costing $40M more for the bridge demolition ... Why didn't that come out during the initial structural evaluation of the bridge?"

    Scituate Republican Rep. Robert Quattrocchi called for a new Oversight hearing after Gov. Dan McKee and DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. announced the new RFP schedule and that the substructure would be removed.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The Washington Bridge is coming down, but the price keeps going up. Here's why.

