Police chief: Sergeant's death is 'devastating loss' to department

RICHMOND − The death Sunday of a Richmond police sergeant is "a devastating loss" to the 15-member department in Washington County, Police Chief Elwood Johnson said.

Sgt. Michael Lawing, 47, a police officer in Richmond since 2001, died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, "after a difficult battle with a sudden illness," the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

News of Lawing's death brought condolences and messages of support from police departments across Rhode Island, as well as members of the community.

Lawing, a husband, father and former Marine, was a volunteer member of the Richmond-Carolina Fire Department for many years. He was also "a longtime dedicated member of the Washington County fair family," the fair said in a Facebook post.

"As a committed Richmond police officer, Sgt. Lawing played a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the fairgrounds each year," the fair said. "His unwavering dedication to protecting our community and creating a safe environment for all who attended the fair will be deeply missed."

"We are shocked and saddened to lose one of our own," the Richmond Police Department said on Facebook.

Lawing joined the police force, which serves a town of about 8,000 residents, in November 2001. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011. Lawing started the department's first K-9 program in 2018 and was instrumental in implementing the department's body-worn camera program over the last two years, the police said.

"He was truly one of the most talented police officers we’ve had the pleasure of working with. Intelligent, capable, and witty, he could always make you laugh when you needed it most," the Police Department said. "Our heartfelt sympathy and support are with his wife, children, parents, and family at this time. We thank everyone for their condolences, and respectfully ask that you keep Sergeant Lawing’s family in your thoughts and prayers."

Lawing was rushed to Kent County Hospital Sept. 17 after he began vomiting and had severe abdominal and back pain, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister-in-law Christine Sugrue. He was diagnosed with a severe case of pancreatitis and was found to be developing an infection, she wrote. Lawing was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Writing on Oct. 2, Sugrue said that her sister Caitlyn was driving to New Haven daily to be with her husband and returning home at night to care for their 6-year-old son. Sugrue wrote that her brother-in-law's paid time through work was running out, that they did not qualify for Temporary Disability Insurance payments and would "soon be living only on their savings."

"Caitlyn and Mike are both the type of people who would give the shirt off their backs for anyone and have helped so many people over the years," she wrote. "Now, I’m asking now for anyone able to step up and help them in this time of need."

