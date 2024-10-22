Does RI have a voter fraud problem? What Gregg Amore has to say

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

With Election Day now exactly two weeks away some phrases are going to become commonplace. Even more so than they already are. One of those phrases you're sure to hear is voter fraud or some variation of it.

In Rhode Island, a recent survey found nearly a third of respondents think the state has a voter fraud problem.

How does Secretary of State Gregg Amore feel about that?

The Journal's Katherine Gregg recently sat down with Amore to find out his confidence level in Rhode Island's elections and why he feels that way.

• Ny'Eil Kelley Pires was two weeks away from her 8th birthday when she was fatally shot in Providence. Now, as The Journal's Mark Reynolds reports, the case is expected to is expected to test the system's ability to mete out justice.

• It's been less than a year since Gabe Amo started his career in Congress, but he's already back on the ballot. The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan takes a look at what Amo has accomplished so far as he seeks reelection.

• The death Sunday of a Richmond police sergeant is "a devastating loss" to the 15-member department in Washington County, Police Chief Elwood Johnson said.

The Journal's Jack Perry reports on the reaction to the death of Sgt. Michael Lawing.

• When it comes to URI football a new normal is emerging. For a program that has rarely been a reliable winner over an extended period, it's starting to feel like something different in Kingston. Here's what Journal sports reporter Bill Koch found.

RHODY RANKS

Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

New research has identified the most popular areas of the home that Rhode Island wants to renovate, with bathroom remodels proving to be the most popular type of home improvement project.

The study, conducted by real estate company New Jersey Real Estate Network , analyzed 50 different search terms related to remodels, such as ‘basement remodel ideas’ and ‘garage remodel ideas.'

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Does RI have a voter fraud problem? What Gregg Amore has to say