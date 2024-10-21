Alternate route: I-95 N gets lane closures first two Nov. weekends for bridge replacement

PROVIDENCE − Two lanes of Interstate 95 North in Providence over Elmwood Avenue are slated to be closed for the first two weekends in November, starting on Fridays.

The closures will happen from Nov. 1-4 and Nov. 8-11. They start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. The lanes reopen on their respective Monday mornings at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working to entirely replace the northbound bridge over Elmwood Avenue. Work to replace the southbound bridge happened last month .

Elmwood Avenue will also be closed during the demolition and construction. Over the course of the two weekends, crews will entirely replace the bridge, sliding a new one into the space of the old bridge.

During some of the time, crews will close the on-ramps to Route 10 North and Route 10 South onto I-95 North on some nights between Nov. 1-4 and during the entire second weekend, Nov. 8-11.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is "strongly suggesting" that drivers plan to use alternate routes, like Route 10 and I-295, to avoid getting caught in the traffic.

Lane split coming Nov. 1 to I-95 at Elmwood Avenue

By the morning of Oct. 30 (Wednesday), crews will have installed a lane split on I-95 North just after the Route 10 interchange, Exit 33 . The split will send to two lanes of traffic to the left and two to the right, leaving space in the middle for work crews.

That split will remain through Nov. 8.

Lane closure schedule on I-95 North at Elmwood Avenue, Oct. 29 to Nov. 11

Oct. 29-30 (Tuesday, Wednesday): At night , on-ramps from Route 10 North and Route 10 South to I-95 North are closed, reopen in time for "morning commute." Suggested detour is to take the ramp to I-95 South, reverse direction at Jefferson Boulevard exit.

, on-ramps from Route 10 North and Route 10 South to I-95 North are closed, reopen in time for "morning commute." is to take the ramp to I-95 South, reverse direction at Jefferson Boulevard exit. Oct. 30 (Wednesday): Lane split on I-95 North has been installed, splitting traffic into two lanes on the left, two on the right. Remains through Nov. 8.

Lane split on I-95 North has been installed, splitting traffic into two lanes on the left, two on the right. Nov. 1 (Friday) to Nov. 4 (Monday): Two left lanes on I-95 North close at 8 p.m., Nov. 1. They will reopen by 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4 .

Two lanes on I-95 North Nov. 1. They will . Nov. 8 (Friday) to Nov. 11 (Monday): Two right lanes on I-95 North close at 8 p.m. , Nov. 8. They will reopen by 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. Additionally, on-ramp s from Route 10 North and South to I-95 North will be closed.

Elmwood Avenue closed during construction

Nov. 1 (Friday) to Nov. 4: Elmwood Avenue closes at 8 p.m. It will reopen at 5 a.m., Nov. 4.

Elmwood Avenue closes at 8 p.m. It will reopen at 5 a.m., Nov. 4. Nov. 8 (Friday) to Nov. 11: Elmwood Avenue closes at 8 p.m. It will reopen at 5 a.m., Nov. 11.

The detours:

Detour routes will take drivers to Reservoir Avenue (Route 2) to get to Route 10 to get to Elmwood Avenue.

Local traffic north of the bridge can go access Elmwood Avenue via Roger Williams Avenue.

Traffic from I-95 North using Exit 33B to reach Roger Williams Park will not be impacted.

Anyone heading to the park from I-95 South or Elmwood Avenue southbound will be detoured.

Route 10 ramp closures

Closures of the on-ramps from Route 10 North and South to I-95 North will be closed the nights of Oct. 29 and 30 and from Nov. 8 to 11.

The suggested detour is to take the ramp to I-95 South, reverse direction at Jefferson Boulevard exit.

