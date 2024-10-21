Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    Who should be Providence Journal Football Player of the Week for Week 6? Vote now to decide

    By Eric Rueb, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    The schedule told you Week 6 was going to be a fun one and it did not lie. There were great games all weekend long, big performances and upsets that changed the postseason landscape – at least for now.

    When it comes to finding nominees for Providence Journal Player of the Week, it wasn’t hard to figure out which games to look at. While some players had statistical monsters, a few of those performances came against lesser opponents or in the second half of games that were already decided. How you perform in the best games matter and with games mattering more, they carry more weight for awards like these.

    So who’d we pick this week? We’ve got three from Friday, two from Saturday and trying to pick a winner isn’t going to be easy. That’s good news for us, but bad news for you, because you’re the one who will have to vote and decide who should be the Week 6 Providence Journal Player of the Week. Check out the nominees and why they were picked, then go vote as many times as you’d like for the candidate you think should be honored.

    What does the Providence Journal Player of the Year get? Clout.

    The award is designed to be an interactive way for the state’s passionate football communities to show their support for their local players. We want schools, teams and players to create social media campaigns to garner support and try to earn as many votes as possible for their nominee. When a player wins, the whole community does – because it shows which pockets of the state truly support high school football.

    Emails sent to the Journal with a player’s name does not constitute a vote. If you ask why a player from your team wasn’t nominated, talk to you head coach about why stats weren’t sent. If you want to send an email about voting being rigged or bots being used, it will be used as social media fodder.

    Below are the nominees for Providence Journal Player of the Week for Week 6. The poll to vote is below that. Go vote, vote and vote some more.

    Week 6 Nominees for Providence Journal Player of the Week

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFd51_0wFLlXlJ00

    Chris Ciarniello, North Kingstown

    The town showed up to celebrate the life of former coach Joe Gilmartin so it was fitting that Ciarniello – whose brothers played for the late coach – had his best game of the season. The junior was a focal point of the offensive attack, rushing 12 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 69 yards and a score, and also had eight tackles in the win over Burrillville.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FzSm_0wFLlXlJ00

    Carter Clifton, Pilgrim

    There might have been better statistical performances in Week 6, but Clifton’s ability to make big plays in big moments in the Patriots’ biggest win of the season – beating undefeated Classical – gave him a nod. Two of his four completions went for touchdowns – including an 86-yarder – and he finished off a drives with a tough 8-yard touchdown run as Pilgrim shook up Division III with the win.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iVEn_0wFLlXlJ00

    Charly Potter, Barrington

    Everything came together for the Eagles in Friday’s 28-21 win over Cranston West and Potter was a huge spark. The senior started the day closing out Barrington’s first drive and closed it with a 62-yard touchdown run that ended up being the game-winner. When it was all said and done, Potter finished his night with 19 carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic4cq_0wFLlXlJ00

    John Nicoll, Lincoln

    The Lions’ senior continued to play tough football and be a leader on both sides of the ball. In Saturday’s 26-3 win over Coventry, Nicoll had 13 carries and chugged his way to 163 yards, powering through the Oakers’ defense for two touchdowns. Nicoll was also in the middle of every play on the defensive side of the ball and finished with 14 tackles at linebacker.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBaSG_0wFLlXlJ00

    Tyler Stanzione, Juanita Sanchez

    Stanzione attends Providence Country Day – which co-ops with Juanita Sanchez – and playing at his own school Saturday, the junior put on a show against Tiverton. Stanzione did it all for the Cavaliers, whether it was in the air – he threw a touchdown pass – or on the ground, where he ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the 27-26 overtime win against the Tigers.

    Who should be The Providence Journal Football Player of the Week?

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Who should be Providence Journal Football Player of the Week for Week 6? Vote now to decide

