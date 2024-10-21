BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Sweet 16 now!

Welcome to the Sweet 16!

If your team has it made this far in the Providence Journal high school logo challenge, you’ve certainly earned a victory lap.

But there’s still work to be done.

We are reintroducing the top four seeds — Bay View, Lincoln, St. George’s and Blackstone Valley Prep — back into the bracket after they earned byes in Round 2. Will anyone knock off these powers? You’ll have to vote to find out.

Voting for the Sweet 16 opens on Oct. 21 and closes on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Voting must be done via the ballots below — email submissions will not be accepted.

So, as always, flaunt your team’s support and vote in the Sweet 16 of the Providence Journal high school logo challenge!

Vote for which Rhode Island high school has the best team logo (Sweet 16)

No. 1 Bay View vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 8 Barrington

No. 4 Blackstone Valley Prep vs. No. 20 Portsmouth

No. 12 Cumberland vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich

No. 10 East Providence vs. No. 26 Westerly

No. 3 St. George's vs. No. 19 Ponaganset

No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 27 Pilgrim

