Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Sweet 16 now!

    By Jacob Rousseau, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhJku_0wFLhbUB00

    Welcome to the Sweet 16!

    If your team has it made this far in the Providence Journal high school logo challenge, you’ve certainly earned a victory lap.

    But there’s still work to be done.

    We are reintroducing the top four seeds — Bay View, Lincoln, St. George’s and Blackstone Valley Prep — back into the bracket after they earned byes in Round 2. Will anyone knock off these powers? You’ll have to vote to find out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Db24_0wFLhbUB00

    Voting for the Sweet 16 opens on Oct. 21 and closes on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Voting must be done via the ballots below — email submissions will not be accepted.

    So, as always, flaunt your team’s support and vote in the Sweet 16 of the Providence Journal high school logo challenge!

    Related: Round 1 voting results

    Related: Round 2 voting results

    Vote for which Rhode Island high school has the best team logo (Sweet 16)

    No. 1 Bay View vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

    Logo challenge: No. 1 Bay View vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

    No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 8 Barrington

    Logo challenge: No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 8 Barrington

    No. 4 Blackstone Valley Prep vs. No. 20 Portsmouth

    Logo challenge: No. 4 Blackstone Valley Prep vs. No. 20 Portsmouth

    No. 12 Cumberland vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

    Logo challenge: No. 12 Cumberland vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

    No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich

    Logo challenge: No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich

    No. 10 East Providence vs. No. 26 Westerly

    Logo challenge: No. 10 East Providence vs. No. 26 Westerly

    No. 3 St. George's vs. No. 19 Ponaganset

    Logo challenge: No. 3 St. George's vs. No. 19 Ponaganset

    No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 27 Pilgrim

    Logo challenge: No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 27 Pilgrim

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Sweet 16 now!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time ends soon. This sleep expert says to start changing your schedule now
    The Providence Journal10 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy