Vote: Davies, SK students lead the way in Providence Journal Student of the Week poll

In the classroom and beyond, Rhode Island's high school students continue to make incredible achievements.

In an effort to recognize that work, The Providence Journal is highlighting the accomplishments of high school students in our Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to choose the best of the best.

Below you will find the nominations for the honor. Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner on providencejournal.com on Friday and in print in the Providence Sunday Journal.

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Dylan Hulkow, Davies Career and Technical High School

Dylan Hulkow, a member of the Class of 2028 at Davies Career and Technical High School, is being recognized for his academic excellence. He has made a remarkable transition to high school, demonstrated by his grades, behavior and attendance. Dylan is a dedicated student who takes pride in his work and actively seeks feedback to continually improve. His preparation, hard work and respectful demeanor make him a model student. Additionally, his interests in gaming, the automotive field, music and languages showcase his well-rounded character. Dylan is truly deserving of this recognition!

Kate Maness, South Kingstown High School

Kate Maness, a senior in the Class of 2025 at South Kingstown High School, exemplifies leadership, academic excellence and community involvement. As student president of SAFE-BAE, co-president of the Civics Club, and a Freshman Mentor Club leader, Kate is deeply committed to advocacy and supporting her peers. She also contributes to the Literary Journal, National Honor Society, and Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse. As captain of the Field Hockey team, she leads with dedication and sportsmanship. Academically, Kate has excelled by taking seven AP classes over the past three years, showcasing her intellectual curiosity and determination. Her contributions make her an outstanding representative of her school and her community.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Vote: Davies, SK students lead the way in Providence Journal Student of the Week poll