Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Vote: Davies, SK students lead the way in Providence Journal Student of the Week poll

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lr81c_0wFLK8CY00

    In the classroom and beyond, Rhode Island's high school students continue to make incredible achievements.

    In an effort to recognize that work, The Providence Journal is highlighting the accomplishments of high school students in our Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to choose the best of the best.

    Below you will find the nominations for the honor. Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

    High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

    Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

    We will announce a winner on providencejournal.com on Friday and in print in the Providence Sunday Journal.

    Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

    Dylan Hulkow, Davies Career and Technical High School

    Dylan Hulkow, a member of the Class of 2028 at Davies Career and Technical High School, is being recognized for his academic excellence. He has made a remarkable transition to high school, demonstrated by his grades, behavior and attendance. Dylan is a dedicated student who takes pride in his work and actively seeks feedback to continually improve. His preparation, hard work and respectful demeanor make him a model student. Additionally, his interests in gaming, the automotive field, music and languages showcase his well-rounded character. Dylan is truly deserving of this recognition!

    Kate Maness, South Kingstown High School

    Kate Maness, a senior in the Class of 2025 at South Kingstown High School, exemplifies leadership, academic excellence and community involvement. As student president of SAFE-BAE, co-president of the Civics Club, and a Freshman Mentor Club leader, Kate is deeply committed to advocacy and supporting her peers. She also contributes to the Literary Journal, National Honor Society, and Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse. As captain of the Field Hockey team, she leads with dedication and sportsmanship. Academically, Kate has excelled by taking seven AP classes over the past three years, showcasing her intellectual curiosity and determination. Her contributions make her an outstanding representative of her school and her community.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Vote: Davies, SK students lead the way in Providence Journal Student of the Week poll

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time ends soon. This sleep expert says to start changing your schedule now
    The Providence Journal11 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy