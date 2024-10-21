Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    Yelp releases its top 25 places to eat in RI. See what made the list

    By Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    It's easy to dismiss this best of list or that best of list. But don't most of us read them still?

    The fact is it's kind of fun to weigh your opinions against what may or may not be a righteous list. The best places to live or travel? The best era of music? The best movies of all time? We all have our own thoughts .

    Today, Yelp unveils its annual best lists, more than 50 in fact. They include the Top Places to Eat in each U.S. state, as well as in Canada. Large populous states like Texas, Florida and California, will have multiple lists by region.

    The online, user-generated reviews might not inspire fear in restaurant circles as it once did, but there is still power there. For some, Yelp reviews written by regular people still merit a look especially when traveling or before spending your hard-earned money.

    I think they largely got it right in Rhode Island .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFuEX_0wFLJGDK00

    No. 1 is Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown. Next on the list is Providence's Massimo Ristorante at No. 2; The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Newport at No. 3; Providence's There, There at No. 4; Ellie's in Providence at No. 5; East Providence's Honeybird at No. 6; Newport's Brick Alley Pub, Corner Cafe and Bar 'Cino at Nos. 7, 8 and 9 respectively; and Providence's Aquardente at No. 10.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vo0D9_0wFLJGDK00

    Ranked from No. 11 to 20 are Rhody Roots in Warren; Palo Tapas Bar in Providence; Los Andes in Providence; Newport's Wally's Wieners; Yagi Noodles in Newport; Cranston's Chaska; Providence's Dune Brothers; Gift Horse in Providence; Jamestown's Beech; and Jayd Bun in South Kingstown. From No. 20 to 25 are Julians, Den Den Korean Fried Chicken, Bayberry Garden and Heng Thai and Rotisserie, all in Providence; and Tuxpan Taqueria in Central Falls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcm1L_0wFLJGDK00

    How the list was created

    This year's list of the top 25 places to eat in the Ocean State was compiled from reviews by the Yelp Elites. That makes all the difference for Rachel O’Neill, senior community manager for Yelp Rhode Island for the past 18 months.

    "They are regular people, from veterans to postal workers," she said. "They are dedicated to the community and they want to point people in the right direction."

    While O'Neill is not allowed to say how many Yelp Elites there are, she can describe how they got the title. They are people who review restaurants regularly, fairly and consistently. They don't rant but focus on the positive.

    "It's all about writing constructive reviews," she said.

    That's why she especially likes this year's list. "Having their endorsement is a big compliment to the businesses on the list."

    Diversity in tastes, location a highlight

    O'Neill also notes the geographic diversity on the local list. Twelve of the restaurants are in Providence and six are located in Newport. Two are in South Kingstown and the rest in East Providence, Warren, Cranston, Jamestown and Central Falls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5yY7_0wFLJGDK00

    She is happy to see Jamestown represented, where she grew up, and where she had a restaurant job at Jamestown Fish.

    She notes there is a wide range of cuisines. Yagi Noodles specializes in ramen while Den Den (Korean), Jayd Bun (Chinese), and Heng Thai offer varied Asian cuisine. Chaska serves Indian cuisine and Rhody Roots can make dishes gluten-free.

    Massimo and Bar 'Cino are Italian restaurants. Los Andes is South American. Wally's Wieners started as a hot dog cart and also serves smash burgers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQYbT_0wFLJGDK00

    The list also has places with varied price points and concepts. It ranges from white tablecloth restaurants to eateries where you order at the counter.

    There's a bakery/cafe, Ellie's; an urban clam shack, Dune Brothers; and two tapas spots, the Spanish Palo and the Portuguese Aquardente. Jayd Bun is basically a takeout restaurant, O'Neill noted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4figBz_0wFLJGDK00

    The list boasts relatively new places like Gift Horse which boasts modern seafood; There, There is the spot for great burgers. Tuxpan Taqueria, a tiny family Mexican restaurant that has spawned Cielito in Providence. Honeybird is the fried and hot chicken concept from Avenue N owners Nick and Tracy Rabar.

    The Newport Restaurant Group has two spots on the list, The Mooring and Bar 'Cino, both in Newport. The Heritage Restaurant Group also has two in Newport, Wally's and Brick Alley.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whn8J_0wFLJGDK00

    It's notable that both Gift Horse and Tuxpan Taqueria also garnered James Beard nominations this year.

    O'Neill's job includes doing social media and targeted promotions as well as arranging events for the Yelp elites at local restaurants. It's a commitment to support businesses without any fees, she said.

    She looks forward to this time of year.

    "I get to tell 25 restaurants that people love them," she said.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Yelp releases its top 25 places to eat in RI. See what made the list

