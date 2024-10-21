Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Annoying neighbor? Unrequited love? The curious origin of 'Spite Tower' in Little Compton

    By Journal Staff,

    2 days ago

    LITTLE COMPTON – Tucked away in the village of Adamsville , just past the granite monument to the Rhode Island Red chicken , a curious tower stands tall among the shingled homes on Old Harbor Road.

    Local legend says that the three-story structure was built to annoy a neighbor by blocking his line of sight – hence the name Spite Tower. Spite fences and other structures are, according to a definition from the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School, "built maliciously, with the sole purpose or intent of annoying, injuring, or spiting an adjoining owner (commonly a neighbor). For example, a spite fence might block the neighbor's view or obstruct the passage and enjoyment of light or air."

    Some stories circulating in the region suggest it may have to do with "unrequited love."

    But even the town's website acknowledges the mystery surrounding the tower's origins.

    Built in 1905 on the Samuel Church property, the tower was commissioned by Dr. John G. Hathaway and his wife, Claudia Church Hathaway, a niece of the former owner. According to records in "Historic and Architectural Resources in Little Compton, Rhode Island," the tower was built "over a well, [and] the tower serves as a well head, with the pump on the 1st story, tank on the 3rd, and chauffeur’s quarters on the 2nd."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DAP4_0wFKdcwR00

    Why a tower?

    Water towers exist today, albeit bigger and more noticeable, sometimes painted light green or blue. "Water towers use gravity-driven hydrostatic pressure, which forces water at speed through the system," according to WaterWorld magazine.

    So the pump in the Spite Tower worked the same way: using gravity to pump water to the main house, allowing the Hathaways to have indoor plumbing.

    The hot gossip at the time was that Hathaway had had a falling out with his onetime friend, Abraham Manchester, who owned the local store. Manchester's sisters, according to an account in "Roadside America," would place a white cloth in the window of their home to alert their brother when dinner was ready – that is, until the tower was built, blocking the line of sight between the Manchesters' home and the store.

    This, of course, was in the days before cellphones, so maybe that white cloth was really important. Seems like indoor plumbing would be a more compelling reason to build that tower.

    Still, no matter what the truth is, the name has stuck: It's still referred to as the Spite Tower.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Annoying neighbor? Unrequited love? The curious origin of 'Spite Tower' in Little Compton

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time ends soon. This sleep expert says to start changing your schedule now
    The Providence Journal11 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    ALDI selling Thanksgiving dinner bundle at lowest price in five years. Here's what's in it
    The Providence Journal10 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy