Annoying neighbor? Unrequited love? The curious origin of 'Spite Tower' in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON – Tucked away in the village of Adamsville , just past the granite monument to the Rhode Island Red chicken , a curious tower stands tall among the shingled homes on Old Harbor Road.

Local legend says that the three-story structure was built to annoy a neighbor by blocking his line of sight – hence the name Spite Tower. Spite fences and other structures are, according to a definition from the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School, "built maliciously, with the sole purpose or intent of annoying, injuring, or spiting an adjoining owner (commonly a neighbor). For example, a spite fence might block the neighbor's view or obstruct the passage and enjoyment of light or air."

Some stories circulating in the region suggest it may have to do with "unrequited love."

But even the town's website acknowledges the mystery surrounding the tower's origins.

Built in 1905 on the Samuel Church property, the tower was commissioned by Dr. John G. Hathaway and his wife, Claudia Church Hathaway, a niece of the former owner. According to records in "Historic and Architectural Resources in Little Compton, Rhode Island," the tower was built "over a well, [and] the tower serves as a well head, with the pump on the 1st story, tank on the 3rd, and chauffeur’s quarters on the 2nd."

Why a tower?

Water towers exist today, albeit bigger and more noticeable, sometimes painted light green or blue. "Water towers use gravity-driven hydrostatic pressure, which forces water at speed through the system," according to WaterWorld magazine.

So the pump in the Spite Tower worked the same way: using gravity to pump water to the main house, allowing the Hathaways to have indoor plumbing.

The hot gossip at the time was that Hathaway had had a falling out with his onetime friend, Abraham Manchester, who owned the local store. Manchester's sisters, according to an account in "Roadside America," would place a white cloth in the window of their home to alert their brother when dinner was ready – that is, until the tower was built, blocking the line of sight between the Manchesters' home and the store.

This, of course, was in the days before cellphones, so maybe that white cloth was really important. Seems like indoor plumbing would be a more compelling reason to build that tower.

Still, no matter what the truth is, the name has stuck: It's still referred to as the Spite Tower.

