Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Opinion: Of pigeons, plovers and the comeback of the turkey

    By Patrick T. Conley,

    2 days ago

    The recent USA Today special edition “Paradise Lost” (Sunday Journal, Sept. 22) laments the loss or decline of America’s bird population . Rhode Island has shared in this avian attrition , the most notable example of which was the eradication of the passenger pigeon.

    The passenger pigeon was more abundant than any American mammal or bird . It numbered in the billions. This migratory bird measured about 16 inches long and was multicolored. These pigeons ate vegetable matter, berries, nuts, acorns and insects. By devouring caterpillars, moths, inchworms, beetles and other pests, the pigeons protected the forests where they roosted.

    More: The Audubon Society of RI released a report on birds in the state. The results aren't good.

    In 1643, Roger Williams observed that the bird bred “abundantly” in the “Pigeon Countrie,” by which he presumably meant the forested northern and western areas of the colony. Williams called them “a delicate fowle, and because of their abundance, and the facility of killing them, they are and may be plentifully fed on.” Williams’ Massachusetts contemporaries reported seeing “flocks . . . so thick they obscure the light,” containing so many “millions of millions” that it took hours for the flight to pass over them.

    The passenger pigeon arrived annually in Rhode Island in March and migrated to the upper South in December.

    From the early 17th century, until baseball replaced it in the late 19th century, pigeon hunting and killing was the national pastime − or so it seems. Like the dodo (who suffered a similar fate), the passenger pigeon generally disregarded the presence of human beings in its roosting and nesting places. Small wonder that a naïve, trusting person is known to con men as “a pigeon.”

    This once ubiquitous bird has provided other phrases to our language. A “stool pigeon” or “stoolie” was a bird trained by a hunter to attract passing flocks. These living decoys were used to lure their fellow fowl into death traps where they were slaughtered for market as food or fashion. Every conceivable method of destruction was used against the hapless pigeons.

    More: Race against time: Rising seas push the saltmarsh sparrow to the edge of extinction

    This widespread and relentless unholy war against the passenger pigeon produced the inevitable result − extinction. The end came quickly. Extermination moved from the populous East, where the bird’s habitat had been reduced, toward the North and West. In 1886, as Rhode Island celebrated the 250th anniversary of its founding, the last passenger pigeons were taken, one by Walter A. Angell and a dozen in Warwick by J. M. Flanagan. In the years immediately following, a few were seen but not hurt.

    By this time, some friends of wildlife made a belated attempt to save the species by breeding passenger pigeons in captivity. By 1900 at least three captive flocks of the critically endangered species had been established. One of these, at the Cincinnati Zoological Gardens, is where Martha, the last pigeon, uttered her final coo-coo on Sept. 1, 1914.

    Other avian visitors to Rhode Island suffered the same fate as the passenger pigeon. The Labrador duck’s demise came during the late 19th century, and the heath hen succumbed a few decades thereafter. The hen’s decrease was rapid and reached the point of extinction on Martha’s Vineyard, where the last of the species died in 1933.

    More: Ready for a shore leave? East Beach has the ocean, a salt pond and great birding

    Late in the 20th century, Rhode Island environmental officials moved to preserve another very endangered species, the piping plover , under the aegis of the federal and state Endangered Species Acts. Thanks to protective restrictions along the state’s southern shore, especially in the plover’s nesting area on Moonstone Beach, where nude bathing had become a custom, the piping plover barely survives.

    The one local bright spot in the battle of man vs. bird is the fate of the wild turkey, once nominated by Ben Franklin to be America’s symbol (rather than the bald eagle) . Initially shy and easily approached, by the mid-20th century the turkey was expunged, not only from Rhode Island, but from 70% of its original range.

    Its local reintroduction in 1980 has been a dramatic success. Wild turkeys are now plentiful in Rhode Island, a fact for which we can all be thankful.

    Patrick T. Conley is Rhode Island's historian laureate.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion: Of pigeons, plovers and the comeback of the turkey

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Sunday letters: Facts and misconceptions about wind power
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Need to know how to remove wallpaper? Here's a step-by-step guide
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy