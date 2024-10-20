Opinion: Of pigeons, plovers and the comeback of the turkey

The recent USA Today special edition “Paradise Lost” (Sunday Journal, Sept. 22) laments the loss or decline of America’s bird population . Rhode Island has shared in this avian attrition , the most notable example of which was the eradication of the passenger pigeon.

The passenger pigeon was more abundant than any American mammal or bird . It numbered in the billions. This migratory bird measured about 16 inches long and was multicolored. These pigeons ate vegetable matter, berries, nuts, acorns and insects. By devouring caterpillars, moths, inchworms, beetles and other pests, the pigeons protected the forests where they roosted.

In 1643, Roger Williams observed that the bird bred “abundantly” in the “Pigeon Countrie,” by which he presumably meant the forested northern and western areas of the colony. Williams called them “a delicate fowle, and because of their abundance, and the facility of killing them, they are and may be plentifully fed on.” Williams’ Massachusetts contemporaries reported seeing “flocks . . . so thick they obscure the light,” containing so many “millions of millions” that it took hours for the flight to pass over them.

The passenger pigeon arrived annually in Rhode Island in March and migrated to the upper South in December.

From the early 17th century, until baseball replaced it in the late 19th century, pigeon hunting and killing was the national pastime − or so it seems. Like the dodo (who suffered a similar fate), the passenger pigeon generally disregarded the presence of human beings in its roosting and nesting places. Small wonder that a naïve, trusting person is known to con men as “a pigeon.”

This once ubiquitous bird has provided other phrases to our language. A “stool pigeon” or “stoolie” was a bird trained by a hunter to attract passing flocks. These living decoys were used to lure their fellow fowl into death traps where they were slaughtered for market as food or fashion. Every conceivable method of destruction was used against the hapless pigeons.

This widespread and relentless unholy war against the passenger pigeon produced the inevitable result − extinction. The end came quickly. Extermination moved from the populous East, where the bird’s habitat had been reduced, toward the North and West. In 1886, as Rhode Island celebrated the 250th anniversary of its founding, the last passenger pigeons were taken, one by Walter A. Angell and a dozen in Warwick by J. M. Flanagan. In the years immediately following, a few were seen but not hurt.

By this time, some friends of wildlife made a belated attempt to save the species by breeding passenger pigeons in captivity. By 1900 at least three captive flocks of the critically endangered species had been established. One of these, at the Cincinnati Zoological Gardens, is where Martha, the last pigeon, uttered her final coo-coo on Sept. 1, 1914.

Other avian visitors to Rhode Island suffered the same fate as the passenger pigeon. The Labrador duck’s demise came during the late 19th century, and the heath hen succumbed a few decades thereafter. The hen’s decrease was rapid and reached the point of extinction on Martha’s Vineyard, where the last of the species died in 1933.

Late in the 20th century, Rhode Island environmental officials moved to preserve another very endangered species, the piping plover , under the aegis of the federal and state Endangered Species Acts. Thanks to protective restrictions along the state’s southern shore, especially in the plover’s nesting area on Moonstone Beach, where nude bathing had become a custom, the piping plover barely survives.

The one local bright spot in the battle of man vs. bird is the fate of the wild turkey, once nominated by Ben Franklin to be America’s symbol (rather than the bald eagle) . Initially shy and easily approached, by the mid-20th century the turkey was expunged, not only from Rhode Island, but from 70% of its original range.

Its local reintroduction in 1980 has been a dramatic success. Wild turkeys are now plentiful in Rhode Island, a fact for which we can all be thankful.

Patrick T. Conley is Rhode Island's historian laureate.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion: Of pigeons, plovers and the comeback of the turkey