Doctor says it's time to be treated as professionals | Opinion

On Oct. 8, I sat for my fourth, every-10-year internal medicine certifying exam in 30 years. For a grueling eight hours, at age 60, fearing that I would not give it my best, I sat glued to a computer screen as scenarios and multiple choice answers flashed on the screen. In addition to a yearly $220 assessment, I paid an additional $700 just to take this test so that I wouldn’t have to change my usually enjoyable continuing medical education activities to this company’s educational materials.

On its surface, the certification by this group could be thought of as serving the public, assuring the patients that physicians are qualified, but arguments against this are that physicians who certified prior to 1993 are grandfathered from having to do more than one certification. Additionally, over the past several years, there has been a transition to physician assistants and nurse practitioners, and they don’t need this certification even though they have much less training.

Furthermore, a large number of the questions on the test had more than one correct answer and some were just plain wrong. In reality, situations are rarely that cut and dried. I’m fairly sure the questions were bad because the test allowed limited online access of a commonly used source of information, so I could check answers during the test. Many other questions pertained to sub specialist situations, totally irrelevant for me. About five times this organization threatened me not to disclose the questions on the test, so who is this organization accountable to? Who determines if the fees and requirements are reasonable?

Not surprisingly, Richard Baron, the CEO of the certifying organization, was paid $1.4 million in 2022. Some $90 million was paid by internal medicine primary care physicians in 2022, and at the end of 2022 the organization had $124 million in the bank according to its Form 990. And this is just internal medicine physicians! There are many other similar testing organizations for other medical specialties.

Caring for patients involves much more than memorizing medical facts. Most of the medical information is easily available online in real time at the appointment, so knowing the local health care environment and interacting with the rest of the system is just as important. Physicians are constantly scrutinized by our peers, the Department of Health , malpractice lawyers, patients who complain, health and malpractice insurance companies, newspapers, etc.

Continuing medical education is probably one of the more enjoyable aspects of our profession and this test just gets in the way by telling us what to study. Our own Board of Medical Licensure already requires physicians to do 40 hours of continuing medical education every two years, the same number of hours as the certifying organization. So, I propose to make maintenance of certification truly optional to reduce excessive burden on our primary care physicians.

Several years ago, I was part of a group that introduced a bill to do that by requiring hospitals to have an affirmative vote of half of its physicians to require this test. Not surprisingly, the only physicians opposing the bill were a radiologist and ob-gyn who both helped write questions for the test. I’m sure phone calls and visits happened behind the scenes, and the bill, popular among physicians, never made it out of committee.

For me, I will never have to take this exam again, but getting rid of this ongoing requirement would be a boost to the poor morale of most primary care physicians in this state. All of us have had at least seven years of intense, closely supervised medical training after college. It’s time to treat us as professionals. Either that, or get rid of the 1993 grandfather provision and make all physicians take the test every 10 years instead of once, starting now.

Dr. Howard Schulman has been a general internist in Rhode Island since 1995. He lives in Providence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Doctor says it's time to be treated as professionals | Opinion