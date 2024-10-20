Open in App
    New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, listen

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    After four straight losses, the New England Patriots switched quarterbacks. And then they lost for a fifth time in last weekend's clash against the Houston Texans. The end result was 41-21 loss to the Texans.

    What happens now?

    They mix up the line up again.

    “I will say this, there will be changes for this game,” Coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, per a team-provided video, via NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire . “My message for the coaches and the players, really, we want our most dependable players out there that we can really count on. If you’re going to pre-snap, post-snap penalties, we can’t live that way. It’s the personnel part of it – like a wake-up call.”

    Here's how to watch the Week 7 game.

    What time do the New England Patriots play on Sunday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQ51H_0wEPoCMq00

    Kick off for the Patriots game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Sunday, Oct. 20.

    Where will the New England Patriots be playing in week 7? What's the forecast?

    It will be an away game at Wembley Stadium in London, across the Atlantic Ocean. The current forecast calls for cloudy and breezy weather and a high of 63, according to AccuWeather .

    How to watch the Patriots game Sunday

    You can watch the Patriots-Jaguars game on the NFL Network and locally on WCVB 5 in Boston.

    You can also stream the game on NFL+.

    How to listen to the Patriots game on the radio

    According to the New England Patriots website, the game will be live broadcast on 98.5 FM the Sports Hub , which is the flagship station for Patriots Radio Network. The game will also be available on patriots.com, for local markets only.

    "Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Unfiltered's Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action," the website said. "Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more."

    In Rhode Island, you can tune in at 99.7 FM to listen to the play-by-play commentary of the action.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, listen

