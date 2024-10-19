Parenting can be bad for your mental health, even the U.S. Surgeon General says so

It's not a joke: Parenting can be dangerous to your mental health.

A recent report issued last month from the Surgeon General stated that "parents have been consistently more likely to report experiencing high levels of stress compared to other adults."

“Parents have a profound impact on the health of our children and the health of society," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stated in a release . "Yet parents and caregivers today face tremendous pressures, from familiar stressors such as worrying about their kids’ health and safety and financial concerns, to new challenges like navigating technology and social media, a youth mental health crisis, an epidemic of loneliness that has hit young people the hardest."

The Surgeon General's advisory states that 33% of parents have reported high levels of stress in the past month, compared to 20% of other adults.

The report notes that if parental stress is severe or prolonged, it can have a harmful effect on parents' mental health, not to mention the mental health of their respective children.

The advisory added that "there are approximately 63 million parents living with children under the age of 18 in the United States."

What stress factors in parents does the Surgeon General cite?

When parents are raising children , they have to deal with a host of other issues at the same time, which can contribute to a declining state of mental health. The Surgeon General stated that those factors include:

What is the overall purpose of the advisory?

The Surgeon General stated that the advisory "calls for a shift in culture, policies, and programs to ensure all parents and caregivers can thrive."

An advisory from the Surgeon General is "a public statement that calls the American people’s attention to an urgent public health issue and provides recommendations for how it should be addressed. Advisories are reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Parenting can be bad for your mental health, even the U.S. Surgeon General says so