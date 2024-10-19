Open in App
    Get to know Journal reporter Antonia Noori Farzan

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Antonia Noori Farzan is a Rhode Island native who joined The Providence Journal in 2021. She previously worked at The Washington Post and, before that, spent several years at alt-weeklies in Arizona and Florida. Antonia is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and Hamilton College. She is a past winner of the George Polk Award and also received a blue ribbon in the agriculture division at the Washington County Fair.

    In this week's Providence Sunday Journal, Antonia offers a look at the positions candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats hold as we head toward Election Day.

    Her recent stories include an explanation of what happened to an award-winning meadow outside of the Providence train station that was accidentally mowed, why new buildings in Providence are bland and boring, and Q&As with mayoral candidates from around the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3hyb_0wDNoVtE00

    What do you find most interesting about covering Rhode Island's campaign season?

    I’m always interested in the down-ballot elections that are decided by a relatively small number of votes. It’s fascinating to hear about the strategies that candidates use to gain an edge, especially when they don’t have a lot of money to spend. One of my favorite stories that I’ve written was about Mother T letters , a distinctive Rhode Island phenomenon.

    What are the kinds of stories – elections or otherwise – you love covering the most, and why?

    I really love stories where you get to see how Rhode Island’s history led to our present-day reality. There’s often a historical backstory behind stuff that seems weird or perplexing. A great example of this is the ongoing saga with Johnson’s Pond in Coventry . Why was the “pond” privately owned? Because it’s really a manmade reservoir that was created to power textile mills more than 100 years ago, before people built lake cottages and docks there.

    What do you see as your biggest challenge when it comes to covering Rhode Island's elections? Why?

    Often, once politicians get to a certain level, they’re surrounded by gatekeepers, only give canned answers that you’ve heard a thousand times, and don’t really say much of anything. There’s not much new information that readers can learn from that kind of exchange.

    I really enjoy interviewing politicians and elected officials who aren’t that well-known yet, because they’re still capable of having a normal conversation. You can learn a lot about their life story and motivation for running for office, without getting the feeling that they’re reading from a script.

    What are some things you want readers in Rhode Island to know about you?

    One of my hobbies is perfecting my clambake technique and keeping that tradition alive. If you’re into having DIY clambakes, too, I’d love to compare notes!

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Get to know Journal reporter Antonia Noori Farzan

    Mary Ann King
    1d ago
    she sucks then
    rcfa
    1d ago
    Anyone graduating from Columbia is suspect.Probability of her being another agent of woke disinformation: 90%I’d love to be proven wrong, though.
