NORTH KINGSTOWN − A North Kingstown property will be vying Friday night to be named HGTV's "Scariest House in America" and receive a $150,000 prize.

The North Kingstown house , dubbed "Hansel & Gretel's Frightening Fixer-Upper," was named winner in the "Nightmarish Northeast" region in the series hosted by actor and comedian Retta.

It goes up against the winner of the "Mysterious Midwest" region, a house in Brumley, Missouri, called "The House of the Ghost Geiger."

The third finalist, winner of the "Spooky South" region, is a house in New Orleans they call "Chez Louise."

The three finalists were chosen from among the nine nationwide entrants that were visited during the four-week series.

The winner will receive a makeover by designer Alison Victoria .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Kingstown house one of three finalists for HGTV's 'Scariest House in America' Friday