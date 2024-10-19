Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    North Kingstown house one of three finalists for HGTV's 'Scariest House in America' Friday

    By Paul Edward Parker, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    NORTH KINGSTOWN − A North Kingstown property will be vying Friday night to be named HGTV's "Scariest House in America" and receive a $150,000 prize.

    The North Kingstown house , dubbed "Hansel & Gretel's Frightening Fixer-Upper," was named winner in the "Nightmarish Northeast" region in the series hosted by actor and comedian Retta.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yGUZ_0wDNmIjR00

    It goes up against the winner of the "Mysterious Midwest" region, a house in Brumley, Missouri, called "The House of the Ghost Geiger."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmFBk_0wDNmIjR00

    The third finalist, winner of the "Spooky South" region, is a house in New Orleans they call "Chez Louise."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VCSQ_0wDNmIjR00

    The three finalists were chosen from among the nine nationwide entrants that were visited during the four-week series.

    The winner will receive a makeover by designer Alison Victoria .

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Kingstown house one of three finalists for HGTV's 'Scariest House in America' Friday

