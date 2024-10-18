Open in App
    Could this be the model to create more housing in RI?

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    The search for how to create housing in Rhode Island is endless.

    In recent weeks Journal reporters have written stories on new programs to create housing for those that have aged out of the foster care system and a new duplex model used in Providence. Could another program, already is use in cities across the U.S. be the next concept?

    A new report from New York University's Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy, advises Rhode Island leaders to investigate new government-owned and developed housing models like the one pioneered by Montgomery County, Maryland.

    The Journal's Patrick Anderson has the details on how the program could work, but also why some are skeptical of the plan.

    • A Woonsocket man is suing the city after he was arrested twice and spent a month incarcerated for a crime he did not commit. Mack Blackie, 37, accuses Detective Timothy Hammond and the city itself in his lawsuit of violating his right to be free from unreasonable searches, false arrest and wrongful imprisonment for his arrest in 2022 on charges that were ultimately dismissed. The Journal's Katie Mulvaney has the details on the lawsuit.

    • Investigators at Brown University Health are studying whether an implant in the brain can help improve hand movement for people who have suffered strokes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oqn14_0wBw1C1000

    The Journal's Jack Perry reports that preliminary results at the Cleveland Clinic have looked promising, and Brown University Health, the former Lifespan, is taking part in the next stage of the clinical trial.

    • I can still recall the damage a deer did when it ran onto Route 1 in Charlestown and collided with my dad's truck, so when AAA says it's the busiest season of the year for crashes between cars and deer, be prepared.

    The Journal's Jack Perry has tips on how to hopefully crashes, along with a look at the top 10 Rhode Island communities where these crashes happen.

    • As "Shucked" prepares to begin its national tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Journal contributor Susan MacDonald writes that the Broadway show is coming at the perfect time. Find out why.

    WORTH A READ

    🚬 Young people are smoking less (including e-cigs.) One product is on the rise.

    🗳️ 2024 election odds: Bets for Trump jump as Harris trails in battleground polls

    🏌️ Massachusetts golfer ends high school career with hole-in-one . And there's video of it

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study has revealed the states with the highest-earning Uber drivers.

    Atlanta-based Injury Lawyers Bader Scott analyzed the average reported yearly earnings data from Salary.com for Uber drivers throughout each state as of July 29, 2024, ranking states by how much Uber drivers can make annually and determined Rhode Island is the 8th highest earning state.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    ☀️ Breezy with brilliant sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Could this be the model to create more housing in RI?

    Cheryl Carney
    1d ago
    My granddaughter has been looking for housing she works @ a good paying job every house in Providence she has applied for wants a 35.00-50.00 application fee per person who will live there, they require you make 3xs your rent how can this be right, most rents for 2 bedrooms is 2000.00 a month with nothing included we will see more homelessness this winter food utilities gas electric car insurance day care my question is how could this of happened I foresee from this more done violence more robberies more drug use some people can't cope wages have not gone up but everything else has what are young people supposed to do
    Stephen Willis
    1d ago
    Democrats keep importing people into our small state and we're supposed to support housing????
