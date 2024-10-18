Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    What do you think of these newer-model diesel-fueled vehicles? | Car Doctor

    By John Paul,

    2 days ago

    Q: I do not see you writing much about diesels. What do you think of these newer models? Years ago, I had one of the General Motors diesels. Although the engine failed, when it ran it had decent power and got great fuel economy.

    A: Diesel engines are still something we see in mid- and full-sized trucks but rarely in passenger cars. There was a time when I thought one of the best vehicles would be a diesel with a manual transmission. The focus today is on hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric cars. Diesels are dirty, and the fuel is more expensive.

    Many European countries are in the process of banning sales of diesel vehicles where they were once the engine of choice.

    What's the least expensive way to remove dents from a hailstorm?

    Q: A recent rainstorm produced small hailstones, about the size of a quarter. The storm lasted about five to 10 minutes. I didn’t give it much thought, but after the storm, I discovered many small indentations on both my cars. They are the size of a penny or nickel. What would be the best way to take them out? One suggestion is to heat the dent and then apply something cold. Others say this doesn’t work. Bringing it to a dealer would be expensive, and the deductible would probably apply. Any thoughts?

    A: I have seen the YouTube videos, too, but I've never had good luck with the heating-and-cooling method of dent removal. I have also tried the glued-on dent removal tools and had, at best, marginal success.

    I would try to find someone who does paintless dent removal, sometimes referred to as PDR. I have had this done on two of my cars; one had major damage after a hurricane in Florida; the other car, when it was nearly brand new, got banged into by a shopping cart. In both cases, when the PDR repairs were performed, the dents were completely removed and no paint repair was necessary. It is a bit pricey, but, depending on the car, is probably less than your deductible.

    Mazda3 i Sport's cigarette lighter fuse keeps blowing

    Q: I have a 2008 Mazda3 i Sport. The cigarette lighter fuse has been blowing. The negative battery connector sparks when reconnecting the negative terminal. What is wrong?

    A: I would suspect that the socket itself is faulty. The electrical diagram shows that the 12-volt outlet is the only item on that fuse. The ignition switch provides power to the fuse in the accessory or run/on position.

    When should transmission fluid be replaced?

    Q: Should I have the transmission serviced (fluid, gasket, filter change) on my 2013 Mazda2 with 76,000 miles on the odometer?

    A: According to Mazda, the fluid only needs to be changed when a major transmission component or the entire transmission needs replacement. If the transmission fluid is full, has a good red color and no obnoxious odor, then it should be fine. If the fluid smells burnt, it would be a good idea to change it.

    Is the Land Rover Defender a good buy?

    Q: I have been driving Jeeps for years. I am thinking of upgrading. What do you think of the Land Rover Defender?

    A: I spent some time in one this year, and I found it capable (especially off-road), reasonably fuel-efficient and generally comfortable. Some controls were awkward, and the infotainment system was distracting.

    You need to watch the options; they can quickly raise the price. The rear-mounted spare tire blocks visibility (the camera-style rear-view mirror helps). Also, the rear door is hinged on the right, which makes for awkward unloading at the curb.

    Water leak is causing mold inside Toyota RAV4

    Q: My 1998 Toyota RAV4 keeps getting water on the driver's side floor. I can't find a leak, and its always sopping wet. I now have mold and the whole car smells. Also, my sunroof no longer opens, even though I hear the motor working. How do I fix this without spending a fortune?

    A: I would start by checking whether the air conditioner evaporator drain is clear. You should see water dripping under the car with the AC running.

    The sunroof may also be part of the cause. The sunroof seal doesn’t completely seal out the elements, and there are drains that allow water to drain out of the car onto the ground. If these drains are clogged, water will leak into the car. You will need to remove some trim pieces to the sunroof mechanicals to get the sunroof open to inspect the drains.

    Regarding the mold, you will need to remove the carpet to dry out the interior and, perhaps, replace the pad under the carpet. Unless you are willing to take this job on yourself, it will be expensive.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekZwH_0wBvKVBS00

    John Paul is the AAA Northeast Car Doctor. He has more than 40 years of experience in the automobile industry and is an ASE-Certified Master Technician. Write to John Paul, The Car Doctor, at 110 Royal Little Drive, Providence, RI 02904. Or email jpaul@aaanortheast.com and put “Car Doctor” in the subject field. Follow him on X @johnfpaul or on Facebook .

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What do you think of these newer-model diesel-fueled vehicles? | Car Doctor

    Community Policy