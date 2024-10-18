Groundbreaking 'deep brain stimulation' trial is searching for RI stroke victims. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – Investigators at Brown University Health are studying whether an implant in the brain can help improve hand movement for people who have suffered strokes.

Preliminary results at the Cleveland Clinic have looked promising, and Brown University Health, the former Lifespan , is taking part in the next stage of the clinical trial, according to Dr. Wael F. Asaad , lead investigator for the study at Brown University Health.

Nine out of 12 post-stroke rehabilitation patients at the Cleveland Clinic showed improvement from the deep brain stimulation (DBS) treatment, according to a Cleveland Clinic press release.

"You get useful function back," Asaad said in an interview. "The preliminary results looked really strong."

The treatment involves implanting a device that delivers an electrical current to the brain's cerebellum, according to Asaad and the Cleveland Clinic. It's the first trial of DBS for post-stroke rehabilitation patients, the Cleveland Clinic said.

After the surgery, participants at the Cleveland Clinic trial had months of physical therapy, first with the DBS device turned off for several weeks and then with it turned on for four to eight months. The most significant improvements were seen after the device was turned on.

“We saw patients in the study regain levels of function and independence they did not have before enrolling in the research,” Dr. Andre Machado of the Cleveland Clinic said. “This was a smaller study, and we look forward to expanding as we have begun the next phase.”

How many people suffer strokes?

In the United States each year, about 795,000 people have strokes, with 137,000 of them dying. Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Eighty-seven percent of strokes are ischemic strokes , which happen when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Physical therapy is used to help people with strokes regain mobility. DBS augments that by targeting the dentate nucleus – which regulates fine-control of voluntary movements, cognition, language and sensory functions in the brain – is safe and feasible, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"The key is, it needs to be combined with rehab," Asaad said.

Brown University Health would like to have 20 to 30 patients for its part of the trial. The device implanted into the brain is 1.25 millimeters, and the type of surgery required isn't unusual, according to Asaad.

"It's something we're very confident with," he said.

The trial will require a third phase, with even more patients, and "if all goes well," the treatment could be approved within four to five years, according to Asaad.

"We're pretty optimistic," he said.

Here's how to learn more and inquire about participating

Study participants must be at least 21 years old and must have had an ischemic stroke, with an initial incident occurring between 12 months to six years before implant, resulting in residual upper extremity hemiparesis, weakness or inability to move.

To inquire about participating, contact clinical assistant Amanda Hasbrouck at (401) 444-6682 ahasbrouck@lifespan.org . For more information on the study, go to the National Library of Medicine's website.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Groundbreaking 'deep brain stimulation' trial is searching for RI stroke victims. What to know.