How can I replace my broken disability placard without waiting two weeks? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: I currently have a disability placard that is cracked and broken. I keep the pieces in a plastic sleeve, like a puzzle. I still use it, as the number is visible. However, I would like to get a duplicate.

I looked online and learned I could obtain one by mail by mailing the broken one in to the DMV and a new one would be mailed to me within two weeks. I need to always use a walker. I cannot be without my placard for two weeks. I don't think I could go in person to the DMV successfully. Could I send someone else in person? Is it possible to get a duplicate by mail first, then return the placard?

− Anonymous

A: To replace your damaged disability placard, please complete the “Affidavit for Lost or Damaged Placard.” This can be found on our website ( dmv.ri.gov ) in the “Forms” tab and “Disability Forms” tab.

At the bottom of this affidavit, you will notice that there is a section to have your signature notarized. Please have it notarized and then someone else can come in to get your new placard. Of course, please have them bring your damaged and broken placard with them when they come to the Cranston DMV. This transaction does not require a reservation. Simply let the door security know that they need to go to the ”Disability Placard” window.

The door security will let that person into the building, as well as give directions to that window (first floor, right side). Your friend can also wait for the placard to be processed so you won’t have to wait two weeks for it to arrive in the mail.

Remember that these placards are to be used ONLY when a vehicle is parked in a designated disability parking spot. They are not to be hung from the rearview mirror while driving the vehicle.

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

