    • The Providence Journal

    RI is chipping in millions to pave roads across the state. Is yours on the list?

    By Providence Journal staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r484U_0wAKtTNN00

    The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Gov. Dan McKee rolled out a new round of RhodeRestore grants that will help pay to pave and improve streets and sidewalks across the state.

    The DOT is giving out $7 million in funding, which will be split evenly between all 39 cities and towns. Each municipality submits projects for approval and is eligible for up to $184,000 in funds. Each project is then paid for by 67% local funds and 33% state funds.

    These 130 paving projects have been approved so far, and more than 100 other projects are still under review:

    Coventry paving projects:

    • Colvintown Road
    • Harris Area
    • Howard Avenue
    • Mapledale Area
    • Monroe Drive
    • Red Oak Drive

    East Greenwich paving projects:

    • Carrs Pond Road
    • Frenchtown Road
    • Narrow Lane
    • South Road

    East Providence paving projects:

    • Arnold Street
    • Ashton Road
    • Astral Avenue
    • Burnside Avenue
    • Burton Avenue
    • Carolina Avenue
    • Central Avenue
    • Cross Street
    • Dorr Avenue
    • Francis Avenue
    • Glenwood Avenue
    • Harlem Avenue
    • Heath Street
    • Hoppin Avenue
    • Main Street
    • Padelford Avenue
    • Park Road
    • Silver Street
    • Smith Street
    • Summit Street
    • Sunnyside Avenue
    • Waterview Avenue

    Exeter paving projects:

    • Eban Slocum Road

    Foster paving projects:

    • East Killingly Road
    • Paine Road
    • Shippee Schoolhouse

    Glocester paving projects:

    • Dexter Saunders Road
    • Joe Sarle Road

    Hopkinton paving projects:

    • Edgewood & Ridgewood Avenue
    • Fern Drive
    • Highview Avenue
    • Karen Drive & Elizabeth Court
    • North Road
    • Oak Street
    • Pine Drive
    • Stacey Lane, Boulder Road, Carlton Lane
    • Tomaquag Valley Road

    Johnston paving projects:

    • Deer View Road
    • Cross Road
    • Fairmount Avenue
    • Old Pocasset Road

    Lincoln paving projects:

    • Hillside Drive, Bayberry Court, and Ivy Place
    • Old Jenckes Hill Road

    Narragansett paving projects:

    • Marine Drive
    • Old Point Judith Road
    • Mollusk Drive

    New Shoreham paving projects:

    • Beacon Hill Section 2
    • Grace's Cove Road

    North Kingstown paving projects:

    • Austin Road Overlay
    • Brookside Drive Neighborhood Overlay
    • Butternut Drive Neighborhood Overlay
    • King Phillip Drive and Circle Level and Overlay
    • Lloyd and Cottrell Overlay
    • Old Baptist Road Overlay
    • Roger Williams Drive Neighborhood

    North Smithfield paving projects:

    • Grange Road/Rocky Hill Road
    • Laurel Lane
    • Tifft Road

    Portsmouth paving projects:

    • Brown Terrace
    • Ferreira Terrace
    • Jesse Drive
    • Long Meadow Drive
    • North Street
    • Pleasant Street
    • South Street

    Richmond paving projects:

    • Pinehurst Neighborhood

    Smithfield paving projects:

    • Birch
    • Black Hawk
    • Burlingame
    • Church Street
    • Cypress
    • Deer Run Trail
    • Deerfield Drive
    • Douglas Circle
    • Eisenhower
    • Elmhurst
    • Glenna Drive
    • Indian Head
    • Pleasant View Circle
    • Red Wing Trail
    • Roger Williams/Fairview
    • South Glenn
    • Thorpe Street
    • Totempole Road
    • Wade
    • Woodland Avenue

    South Kingstown paving projects:

    • Old North Road – North

    Tiverton paving projects:

    • Bellview Avenue
    • Hambly Road
    • Massey Road
    • Pleasant Avenue

    West Greenwich paving projects:

    • Apache Court
    • Arnold Farm Road
    • Bailey Drive
    • Breakheart Hill Road
    • Club House Road
    • Mohawk Trail
    • Plain Road/Barnes Lane

    West Warwick paving projects:

    • Bleach Avenue
    • Campbell Street
    • DAmbrasca Court
    • Ferreira Court
    • Grant Street
    • Hollow Circle
    • Kiwanis Road
    • Lancer Lane
    • Laurel Lane
    • Leeder Street
    • Lemoine Court
    • Leo Street
    • Nobile Street
    • Northgate Drive
    • Petrarca Street
    • Suncrest Drive
    • Tyler Street

    Woonsocket paving projects:

    • Crawford Street & Washington Street
    • Division Street

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI is chipping in millions to pave roads across the state. Is yours on the list?

