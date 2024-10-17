RI is chipping in millions to pave roads across the state. Is yours on the list?

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Gov. Dan McKee rolled out a new round of RhodeRestore grants that will help pay to pave and improve streets and sidewalks across the state.

The DOT is giving out $7 million in funding, which will be split evenly between all 39 cities and towns. Each municipality submits projects for approval and is eligible for up to $184,000 in funds. Each project is then paid for by 67% local funds and 33% state funds.

These 130 paving projects have been approved so far, and more than 100 other projects are still under review:

Coventry paving projects:

Colvintown Road

Harris Area

Howard Avenue

Mapledale Area

Monroe Drive

Red Oak Drive

East Greenwich paving projects:

Carrs Pond Road

Frenchtown Road

Narrow Lane

South Road

East Providence paving projects:

Arnold Street

Ashton Road

Astral Avenue

Burnside Avenue

Burton Avenue

Carolina Avenue

Central Avenue

Cross Street

Dorr Avenue

Francis Avenue

Glenwood Avenue

Harlem Avenue

Heath Street

Hoppin Avenue

Main Street

Padelford Avenue

Park Road

Silver Street

Smith Street

Summit Street

Sunnyside Avenue

Waterview Avenue

Exeter paving projects:

Eban Slocum Road

Foster paving projects:

East Killingly Road

Paine Road

Shippee Schoolhouse

Glocester paving projects:

Dexter Saunders Road

Joe Sarle Road

Hopkinton paving projects:

Edgewood & Ridgewood Avenue

Fern Drive

Highview Avenue

Karen Drive & Elizabeth Court

North Road

Oak Street

Pine Drive

Stacey Lane, Boulder Road, Carlton Lane

Tomaquag Valley Road

Johnston paving projects:

Deer View Road

Cross Road

Fairmount Avenue

Old Pocasset Road

Lincoln paving projects:

Hillside Drive, Bayberry Court, and Ivy Place

Old Jenckes Hill Road

Narragansett paving projects:

Marine Drive

Old Point Judith Road

Mollusk Drive

New Shoreham paving projects:

Beacon Hill Section 2

Grace's Cove Road

North Kingstown paving projects:

Austin Road Overlay

Brookside Drive Neighborhood Overlay

Butternut Drive Neighborhood Overlay

King Phillip Drive and Circle Level and Overlay

Lloyd and Cottrell Overlay

Old Baptist Road Overlay

Roger Williams Drive Neighborhood

North Smithfield paving projects:

Grange Road/Rocky Hill Road

Laurel Lane

Tifft Road

Portsmouth paving projects:

Brown Terrace

Ferreira Terrace

Jesse Drive

Long Meadow Drive

North Street

Pleasant Street

South Street

Richmond paving projects:

Pinehurst Neighborhood

Smithfield paving projects:

Birch

Black Hawk

Burlingame

Church Street

Cypress

Deer Run Trail

Deerfield Drive

Douglas Circle

Eisenhower

Elmhurst

Glenna Drive

Indian Head

Pleasant View Circle

Red Wing Trail

Roger Williams/Fairview

South Glenn

Thorpe Street

Totempole Road

Wade

Woodland Avenue

South Kingstown paving projects:

Old North Road – North

Tiverton paving projects:

Bellview Avenue

Hambly Road

Massey Road

Pleasant Avenue

West Greenwich paving projects:

Apache Court

Arnold Farm Road

Bailey Drive

Breakheart Hill Road

Club House Road

Mohawk Trail

Plain Road/Barnes Lane

West Warwick paving projects:

Bleach Avenue

Campbell Street

DAmbrasca Court

Ferreira Court

Grant Street

Hollow Circle

Kiwanis Road

Lancer Lane

Laurel Lane

Leeder Street

Lemoine Court

Leo Street

Nobile Street

Northgate Drive

Petrarca Street

Suncrest Drive

Tyler Street

Woonsocket paving projects:

Crawford Street & Washington Street

Division Street

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI is chipping in millions to pave roads across the state. Is yours on the list?