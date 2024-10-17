Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    Sometimes there really is no place like home

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    Like other hardy Rhode Islanders, the effort has been on to keep the heat off until Nov. 1. Admittedly, I cracked yesterday.

    Such a challenge is something that can be done because it's easy to take the ability to turn up the heat or a consistent roof over your head for granted. Not everyone is that lucky.

    For some moving from home to home is the reality as they move through the state's foster system. And while that's challenging enough, there's another risk that comes as these children become adults and age out of the system.

    Fortunately, a new program is providing some relief.

    The Journal's Katie Mulvaney reports on the partnership between nonprofit Foster Forward and ONE Neighborhood Builders to provide affordable rental apartments for extremely low- to moderate-income households, including three units reserved for young people aging out of the system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWpjB_0wAKtBjX00

    Meet those involved in the effort and how it works.

    • Nicholas Alahverdian gave up the whole lie – the four-year ruse of his fake death, the fake accent he adopted as Irishman Arthur Knight. Every tale he has been spinning for four years.

    Why now? The Journal's Tom Mooney has the answer.

    • We've all seen the devastation hurricanes Helene and Milton created in the south. Mass devastation changing lives forever, but beyond the incredible floods that garnered the most attention, there are many more who have gone unseen as they try to recover. Journal columnist Mark Patinkin caught up with a former Rhode Islander who is trying to figure out what's next after their home was ruined.

    • A Family Court judge is hanging up her robes Jan. 31 after more than two decades on the bench. The Journal's Katie Mulvaney reflects on the career of Judge Patricia K. Asquith, who notified the judiciary earlier this month that she intended to step down in 2025.

    • Who will come out victorious on Rhode Island's high school football teams this weekend? The Journal's sports team makes their picks as their season-long battle for bragging rights continues.

    WORTH A READ

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    New research has looked at which states are the best to be a dog owner, with Rhode Island ranking 13th.

    The study, conducted by Ohio personal injury law office, The Fitch Law Firm , created a scoring index out of 100 to rank the best states for dog owners. The index was based on veterinarian employment per 1,000 jobs, an average base dog walking price per hour, animal protection laws, and the percentage of the population in each state that is a dog owner.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    ☀️ Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sometimes there really is no place like home

    The Argunator.
    1d ago
    Tell that to 20 million illegals.
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy