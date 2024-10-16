Restaurants across RI are opening and closing. See where.

In recent weeks, several restaurants have closed. At the same time, some new food and drink businesses have opened or rebranded. Plus, there are food people and businesses on the move. Additionally, several new places are getting ready to open in the coming months. There's an update on the status of Providence's first cat café.

Just yesterday, an iconic Newport restaurant announced it has been sold. Shortly after a popular burger restaurant announced it would open its third location on Broadway.

There's a lot of news from all corners of Rhode Island . The food scene is never boring .

Let's get you all caught up.

Closed

The Wayland Square Diner has closed, driven by failed lease negotiations. That was the message posted by owner Michele Brunelle in the window of the East Side restaurant on Sept. 30.

The restaurant had a long history at 208 Wayland Ave. It was opened by the Ruffuls family in the 1950s and run as Ruffuls until 2011, when it became the Wayland Square Diner.

The Federal Taphouse & Kitchen at 279 Atwells Ave. in Providence, recently closed on Federal Hill. It had been retooled from Providence Prime 10 years ago by the owners, Atwells Group, led by Frank DeBiase. They continue to operate the Providence Oyster Bar on Federal Hill and at 5707 Post Road in East Greenwich They also operate the Providence Burger Bar on Douglas Avenue and the Spring House and The Inn at Spring House, both on Block Island.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza at Garden City in Cranston has also closed after seven years. It was 2017 when Hall of Fame Miami Dolphin quarterback Dan Marino came to Rhode Island for the grand opening of the restaurant. He was a partner to restaurateur Anthony Bruno for the pizzeria chain that began in Florida. A Westwood, Massachusetts, location is still open.

The Fifth Element , the popular restaurant on Broadway in Newport, said goodbye on social media Tuesday. They announced they had sold the business to a restaurateur. Shortly after, Chomp, the burger restaurant with locations in Warren and Providence, announced it would open its third restaurant at Fifth Element's Broadway location.

Opened

Wickford Cheese & Sundry has opened at 26 Brown St., North Kingstown. The Wickford Village cheese shop is from Brian Dube. Hours are Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Geodono , a pasta bar, has opened at 262 Atwells Ave. in Providence. They announced the opening on Instagram and said a website is coming soon. The menu offers delicately prepared, authentic Italian pasta dishes served tapas style, according to the post. Curated cocktails are also on the menu. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Cakelicious Bakery & Café has opened at 292 Atwells Ave., Providence. They have a breakfast menu featuring espresso drinks, smoothies, egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos and egg tarts. The lunch menu, as posted on Instagram , includes sandwiches, wraps, soups and chilis. They feature a Cuban sandwich, Caribbean burrito and Patacon, a fried plantain with choice of pulled pork, chicken or shrimp.

Some other Providence news comes from Rick Simone, president of the Federal Hill Commerce Association. He said the recently closed Helado Taiyaki has new owners and will open again soon. LOMA , a new speakeasy, is close to opening at 112 Spruce St. Follow their news on Instagram . Also, Saint has rebranded and has opened as Varsity , a higher-end sports bar at 289 Atwells Ave.

Coming soon

Garden City in Cranston will soon be home to Feed the Cheeks , a dessert shop.

Vito Lantz and Art Chamberland, owners of Lucky Enough Drink & Eat at 1492 Westminster St., Providence, have announced plans for a second restaurant. Renovation work is underway for their High Motor Grille at 342 East Ave. in Pawtucket.

On the move

Aloft Providence Downtown has named a new executive chef for the rooftop bar Blu Violet . Cara Mourning comes to the new job with 24 years of culinary experience. She formerly was executive chef in Barrington at Bluewater Bar & Grill.

More than a chef, she has braved the world of reality TV , appearing on Food Network’s "Chopped," "Beat Bobby Flay" and Season 2 of "Beachside Brawl." With plant-based cooking as her specialty, she took home Best Menu and Best Appetizer at the 2023 Vegan Chef Challenge.

Her menu will reflect her passion for Mexican, Korean and Southern-inspired dishes and her commitment to using fresh, local ingredients.

Sean Larkin, the longtime brewer for the Revival beer brand, has joined ISCO , the Providence distillery, marketing and booking events.

Casa Azul , recently named the best taco spot in Rhode Island by Yelp, has moved to 840 Allens Ave. in Providence.

Maximo Mugica and Kaylin Mugica-Drumm have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund their future cat café for Providence. The fundraising is essential if Cafe Gato is to become a reality, said Kaylin. They are seeking to raise $47,800.

Their cat café will have two defined spaces. One part will serve coffee and pastries and offer space to sit and enjoy a cup of Joe. The other part will feature adoptable cats from local shelters that guests can visit with whether or not they are in the market to adopt. (Guests do not bring their own cats to a cat café.)

"This is just a fraction of funding we need to bring Cafe Gato to Providence, but will help us with securing the remaining funds needed," she said. "The challenging thing with Kickstarter is – if you do not hit your target, you do not get a dime, which is why it is so important we reach this goal."

They have launched a social media campaign to create some excitement for their concept. Visit their Instagram page for more information.

