Brown men's basketball enjoyed a magical run late last season? Can they do it again?

This shouldn’t be anything new for the Brown men's basketball team. They were challenged throughout the 2023-24 season.

Losing senior forward Nana Owusu-Anane indefinitely due to left shoulder surgery is a different variation of a familiar feeling. Adversity was a constant for the Bears before a breakthrough to their first Ivy Madness appearance, and overcoming a fresh batch of it will be paramount to make a return.

Brown was picked third in the conference’s preseason poll, which was released last week. The Bears earned a lone first-place vote as defending champion Princeton collected the other 15. Brown seemed a much stronger bet before its premier frontcourt player was ruled out for what could be the season, but you won’t hear any excuses coming from the East Side.

“We think that experience is going to pay dividends for this year’s group,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “But again, this is a new team, a new group and a new season.”

The Bears started 2-8 in nonconference play last year. They were 6-17 and just 2-6 against Ivy opponents before the team they expected to see all along suddenly came out of hiding. Brown won seven straight games — victories against every conference opponent, including a tournament semifinal upset of the Tigers — before being edged by Yale on a buzzer-beater in the title round .

“It’s a new team,” Brown forward Landon Lewis said. “We do have some returners. But just taking that hunger — remembering that feeling of beating Princeton, making it to the championship and losing in the last few seconds.”

Matt Knowling’s short jumper in a 62-61 game denied the Bears what would have been a first NCAA Tournament bid since 1986. Brown played outstanding basketball for more than 79 minutes over those two days at Columbia, leading from the jump while dismissing Princeton and controlling the Bulldogs for the majority of that game. That disappointing finish offers a reminder for the Bears that the last hurdle can often be most difficult to clear.

“I think our team comes in with an everyday mindset,” Brown wing Aaron Cooley said. “For those returning guys who went through that and experienced that loss and those trials and tribulations — I think it’s important for us to not forget that.”

Kino Lilly Jr. should be among the favorites for league Player of the Year honors while Lewis, Cooley, AJ Lesburt and Lyndel Erold all return to the rotation. Malcom Wrisby-Jefferson and Sam Klores played sparingly but N’famara Dabo and Adrian Uchidiuno could be poised to make jumps. Jeremiah Jenkins was a heralded prospect who is likely to receive immediate minutes as a freshman.

“I think the beautiful piece about our team is really anyone can be a leader and be as impactful as the loudest voice in the room,” Cooley said. “I feel like we have the sort of chemistry where we’re not afraid to open up and give constructive criticism to one another.”

The majority of Brown’s nonconference highlights could come during a five-game span — at Vermont, at Bryant, Rhode Island at home, at Kansas, at Kentucky. The Bears will visit the America East champions, take on a pair of in-state rivals and travel to face a pair of bluebloods. KenPom.com lists Brown as underdogs in each of those matchups, but none of them will be played on paper.

“We want to win,” Martin said. “They keep score for a reason. We want to win those games and hopefully learn a lot about ourselves in the process.”

Yale was picked second in the league while Cornell completed the top half. Columbia, Harvard, Penn and Dartmouth made up the bottom four. The fight to reach the league tournament will end at Pizzitola Center in March, with Brown hosting the event for the first time.

"We’ve got a ton to worry about before we even think about hosting it," Martin said. "I think it’s great for our institution and for our city."

