Rhode Island FC is wrapping up Year 1. Here's how the club flipped its fortunes

Rhode Island FC struggled to score, seldom won, and its president departed two months into the club's debut season .

But the professional soccer team's first-year fortunes changed as the summer warmed the club’s temporary home — Beirne Stadium at Bryant University. A 5-2 win at Louisville City FC, the Eastern Conference’s top seed, in June flipped the script.

After Louisville, RIFC won four of the next five in an unbeaten streak that stretched to eight games. The regular-season on-field success is a testament to general manager and head coach Khano Smith. His Rhode Island club teetered through the scoring drought that expansion teams experience and came out the other side. Its record currently is 11-14-7 (win-draw-loss).

“Like in any business, in any sport, in any fabric of any situation in life, a group of people is going to have struggles in the beginning. But you need to have boundaries and you need to have benchmarks. You need to have a way of doing things that keep you on the track that you want to go to,” Smith said in a phone call on Monday.

The team's single-season ties record was apparent early on, as probable wins devolved into ties late in contests. RIFC knotted the USL Championship single-season draws record (14) last Sunday with a 0-0 finish against Loudoun United FC.

But as the club is about to close out regular-season play with two final games , RIFC has pulled away from the bottom of the standings and will likely make the postseason – and might even host a playoff game.

Memphis, Las Vegas were turning points

Against Memphis 901 FC on June 12, Rhode Island stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the first 67 minutes, but Memphis clawed back. Koke Vegas was given a red card for a foul outside the 18-yard box, and Memphis halved the deficit with a free-kick goal in the 90th minute. Then in the 11th minute of stoppage play, another RIFC foul gave Memphis a game-tying opportunity, and it capitalized. The result was a 2-2 tie, but for RIFC’s purposes it was a loss for a team that only had one win at the time.

“I do feel like that loss in Memphis was a pivotal moment,” Smith said. “They could have just closed up shop, been scared, but instead we went to the best team in the league, probably the best club in the league, and I think the score line was a bit flattering, but the performance was still a good performance.

“That's a true testament of the character of the team. But that was probably a pivotal moment for us, because we could have went the other way.”

Another crucial finish was the first win, a 2-1 triumph against Las Vegas Lights FC , that took more than a month to come. It came on the heels of a bad penalty and a shootout loss to Charlotte Independence, of the USL League One, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. But the RIFC response was a theme that Smith has tried to develop this season.

“To have a legacy and something about you where you never give up, you never quit, those are the sports teams that I love,” Smith said.

“The team needs to mirror wherever you're at. The team needs to somewhat mirror the community, because those are the people that support you and those people want to support people that are like them. … We're in New England and we're in Rhode Island. People here are a little salty and a little angry and they got a little chip on their shoulder.”

Rhode Island has Charleston Battery, which is second in the conference, and Miami at home on Oct. 26 to close the regular season.

“We've obviously had some not-so-good moments, and we've obviously had some good moments,” Smith said. “Obviously, in a good moment right now, and pretty close to being able to play some postseason soccer. But I just try to stay even-keeled, and I think we're definitely on schedule where we need to be. Some moments where we could have done better, but certainly pleased overall.”

A glance at the year’s attendance numbers

Brett Luy, the club’s former president, took on a new role as special adviser with the team's parent company, Fortuitous Partners, in late May. They hired David Peart to lead the front office just eight days later.

Peart is a Pittsburgh native who most recently was the general manager and senior executive of Space City Home Network, the regional sports network of the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets.

RIFC held a 1-3-6 record and was 11th in the Eastern Conference standings when Luy departed from the club, and the average attendance at Beirne Stadium sat at 4,127. The wins have certainly changed, but attendance at the venue hasn’t moved much.

With an average attendance of 4,286 through 15 home games this season, Rhode Island ranks in the middle of the league – 13th of 24 clubs.

“That puts us at just shy of 90% to capacity,” Peart said of the club’s home attendance this season. “The building holds [5,252] seats. From our perspective, I think that's a win. Would we like to have been sold out for every single game? Without question, but I don't know if that's realistic in the first year of existence.”

The new field, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, is slated to be ready in April 2025 and seats 10,500.

Peart said he’s become more comfortable after nearly four full months on the job and has added to the club’s plan for fan growth.

“I think we've been able to put in place some initiatives and business processes that I think are really important in this regard, to be more fan-centric and fan-focused,” Peart said. “To be more engaged with not only our current fan base, but putting in place programs and initiatives that expand our reach and help to grow the fan base.”

“We want to make sure that there's a degree of familiarity with being a fan of this team,” Peart said. “Whether you're a fan of soccer or not, soccer fans will be one of our key segments for the fan base, but just as important are entertainment seekers.”

