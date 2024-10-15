This is the most haunted place in Rhode Island, per Thrillist. It's not the Conjuring House

If you're looking for the most haunted place in Rhode Island, according to Thrillist, it's not the Conjuring House.

Thrillist , a travel publication focused on inspiring travel plans where exploration meets culture, just released their 2024 list of the most haunted places in every state . With disturbing hotels, abandoned hospitals and horror movie sets, their list of America's most haunted places gives suggestions for the best year-round haunt in each state.

This year's list names the most haunted place in Rhode Island as White Horse Tavern , a Newport restaurant with classic New England fare that is reportedly haunted by multiple ghosts.

Why the White Horse Tavern is haunted

Originally opened as a restaurant in 1673, White Horse Tavern was originally the meeting place of the the colony of Rhode Island's General Assembly, Criminal Court and City Council. White Horse Tavern is the oldest operating restaurant in the country, sometimes called America’s oldest tavern or America’s oldest bar.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about the tavern's haunted backstory: "Like many a campfire tale, this one begins with two drifters. They showed up at the tavern in the 1720s looking for a room. The next day, the owners found one dead by the fireplace and the other completely vanished. A specter now chills by the fireplace, daring people to solve his mysterious death."

Reported paranormal activity includes mysterious footsteps, apparitions of a colonial man in the bathroom and the sounds of a small girl crying.

How to visit White Horse Tavern

White Horse Tavern is open from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, according to its website. It's located at 26 Marlborough St. in Newport, RI.

