    Should you be carrying naloxone

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    Sadly, by now, opioid overdoses have become something many are now numb to.

    Last year alone 404 people in Rhode Island died from accidental overdoses so even if you don't know someone who has overdosed, you've probably seen it as part of the storyline in a television, seen a bus stop with an advertisement about the dangers of fentanyl or worse, overdosed yourself.

    As it has become more commonplace, so has the use of naloxone, the medicine that can save a life by quickly reversing an opioid overdose.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ap4BZ_0w7I8pL300

    With that in mind, The Journal's Jack Perry offers a look at how anyone can obtain naloxone and why some feel it's important more people know how to use it .

    • Democrat Megan Cotter unseated Republican Justin Price in 2022 by just 32 votes and now the two are locked in another battle for a seat at the State House.

    As the two campaign for votes in the House district that encompasses parts of Exeter, Hopkinton and Richmond, The Journal's Katherine Gregg caught up with Cotter – Price didn't respond to requests for comment – to learn more about her efforts to retain her seat in a district that has traditionally sent Republicans to office.

    • The need for affordable housing in Rhode Island is never-ending, but some are trying to make it happen. The Journal's Wheeler Cowperthwaite recently chatted with new Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Michelle Wilcox to learn more about the organization's efforts as a new 176-unit apartment complex goes up on Summer Street, across from their main building.

    • What is a community investment fund? The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan asked Jessica David, who started one in Rhode Island. Here's what she found out.

    • What happened in Week 5 of the Rhode Island high school football season? Plenty. Here's what caught Eric Rueb's eye.

    More from The Providence Journal

    Find the latest obituaries here.

    Subscribers can read the eNewspaper here.

    WORTH A READ

    💰 Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari sees more modest rate cuts ahead for US economy

    🏡 Why young people continue to flee big cities even as pandemic has faded

    👩‍🦱 Cold capping helps Fall River chemo patients keep their hair : ‘It's a dream come true’

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study has revealed the states whose residents are the most interested in proposing to their partner this Christmas, with Rhode Island placing 10th.

    Experts at the California-based wedding venue discovery platform Breezit analyzed the states with the highest search volumes for terms related to engagement, such as “Which knee do you propose on” and “Christmas proposal ideas.” Each state’s average number of monthly searches was then compared to its population to determine the final ranking.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    🌤️ Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Should you be carrying naloxone

