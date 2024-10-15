Will it be a snowy winter in Rhode Island? What the Old Farmer's Almanac says

As fall sets in over the region, there's a tendency to start thinking about what the winter will be like.

Will it be snowy or will it lack precipitation? Will it be unseasonably warm or will frigid temperatures settle over the area?

When it comes to New England , the possibilities are endless regarding the weather, and people always want to be prepared for what's coming. The Old Farmer's Almanac has that long-term winter prediction you're looking for when it comes to Rhode Island.

Here's are the details.

How cold will winter be in Rhode Island?

The Old Farmer's Almanac states, "Temperatures will be average to slightly above average during winter" though in February they are predicting it will be 2% colder than usual.

They also predicted Rhode Island will experience "shots of cold" in mid-December, January and late February.

Is it going to be a snowy winter in Rhode Island?

The amount of snow falls in Rhode Island is predicted to be slightly lower than normal, as the Almanac explains that snowfall will be below normal in the northern part of the Atlantic Corridor and above normal in the southern parts.

"The most snow is expected to arrive in late December and late February," the Almanac adds.

Will it be a white Christmas in Rhode Island?

In New England, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting varying weather, but overall they say conditions will be cool and mild. They say the day of Christmas will be sunny and dry.

How does the Old Farmer's Almanac make predictions?

According to its website , the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its predictions by comparing solar activity with weather patterns.

The almanac says it utilizes multiple academic disciplines for its predictions, including solar science, climatology and meteorology.

It also says the weather forecast methodology is the modern version of a formula created by the Almanac's founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792.

How accurate are the Old Farmer's Almanac's predictions?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which is slightly different than the Farmers' Almanac, claims an 80% accuracy rate on its predictions.

Melina Khan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Will it be a snowy winter in Rhode Island? What the Old Farmer's Almanac says