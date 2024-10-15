Solving the overdose epidemic in RI: Should you be carrying naloxone?

Who should carry naloxone, the medicine that can save a life by quickly reversing an opioid overdose?

"I think everyone should carry it," said Michael Currier, a recovery director for Building Futures , a nonprofit agency that works with the construction and other industries. "At this point, society is so overwhelmed with substance-use issues, you just never know when you're going to come across it."

Last year, 404 people in Rhode Island died from accidental overdoses, with opioids involved in 85% of those fatal cases, Gov. Dan McKee and the Governor's Overdose Task Force announced in July.

Though too high, the number marked a drop in overdose deaths for the first time in four years, as the total number of fatalities fell 7.3% from 436 in 2022, according to state officials.

Making naloxone widely available is one of the ways Rhode Island has attacked the epidemic. Last year, 69,786 naloxone kits were distributed in Rhode Island, up from 52,135 in 2022 and just 1,500 in 2014.

Still, is that enough? Is naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, getting into the hands of everyone who should carry it?

Doctors and police keep naloxone close by

Dr. Philip Chan, a member of the overdose task force, carries "a couple of doses" of naloxone in his bag and also keeps it at home. He has administered it in clinical settings but not in other emergencies.

"I think everyone should have access to it," Chan said. "You never know when you might come across the situation in a private or public setting."

Chan and others say naloxone is widely available in Rhode Island and is safe and easy to administer, requiring only brief instruction. It's commonly used as a nasal spray, although it can also be administered with a needle.

Most importantly, Chan said, "You can save a life with it."

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III keeps naloxone in his car. He administered it to an overdose victim when he arrived at an emergency before his patrol officers.

"It's in my car all the time," Oates said.

When he became chief in 2016, Oates equipped his officers with naloxone. He believes that hosts of large gatherings should have naloxone available. Family members of people with addiction problems should also consider carrying it, according to Oates.

"I think you have to be comfortable with the fact you might have to administer it," he said. "Some people are not cut out for that."

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has been a huge driver in the overdose epidemic. It's often contained in counterfeit opioid pills or even cocaine. Last year, 78% of the state's fatal overdoses involved fentanyl, the Health Department said previously. Often, users do not know that the drug they are using contains fentanyl. Members of the overdose task force advise people who use drugs to carry naloxone.

Like drug users who don't know what's in the pill they're popping or the powder they're snorting, family members often don't know whether a son or daughter, brother or sister uses drugs.

Sometimes you 'just don't know' if a loved one is using drugs

"What we hear often is that people didn't realize their loved one might have been at risk of an overdose," said Michelle McKenzie, director of Preventing Overdose and Naloxone Intervention (PONI), a program out of Miriam Hospital focused on reducing opioid-related overdose deaths in Rhode Island. "Sometimes you just don't know."

Users of counterfeit drugs and their families aren't the only ones who need to be concerned.

Overdoses with prescribed medications have decreased, but they still happen, McKenzie said. Sometimes people combine their prescription opioid medication with alcohol, or well-meaning caregivers can make mistakes and provide too much medication, she said.

"If you have opioids in the house, it's a good idea to have naloxone," she said.

Where can Rhode Islanders get naloxone?

The website for PreventOverdoseRI has extensive information with links on naloxone and where to get it.

Naloxone can be purchased at pharmacies over the counter for about $45. It can also be purchased with insurance, as Rhode Island law requires insurers to pay for it, according to McKenzie.

Naloxone can also be mailed to your home for free through the Community First Responder Program at URI .

And it can also be obtained for free through organizations such as Project Weber/RENEW , AIDS Care Ocean State , and Community Care Alliance Safe Haven .

Saving lives and bringing help onto the streets

Diondra Roberson, director of outreach for Project Weber/RENEW, has administered the overdose-reversing drug three times to people she's found overdosing.

Some of Roberson's fellow outreach workers have administered the lifesaving drug even more often.

Offering help to people on the streets of Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls, Roberson gives people food, water, naloxone kits and other assistance.

"I believe naloxone should be carried by everyone, no matter what walk of life," Roberson said. "It could definitely save a life."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Solving the overdose epidemic in RI: Should you be carrying naloxone?