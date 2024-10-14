VOTE now for the Providence Journal Boys Soccer Player of Week!

Scituate stands alone in the state’s boys soccer ranks. The standings couldn’t be tighter otherwise.

The Spartans remain perfect in Division III. They’ve done nothing but extend momentum generated by an early win over Central, standing above Davies, Woonsocket, Middletown and Blackstone Valley Prep.

It will be up to that foursome – or another program who might provide a surprise in the playoffs – to stop Scituate from lifting the trophy at Rhode Island College. Stranger things have happened before in November, and that’s part of the magic.

Division I has been a donnybrook from the start and shows no signs of cooling. Defending champion La Salle, runner-up North Kingstown, Bishop Hendricken, Cumberland, Moses Brown, La Salle and Portsmouth all have league records between 9-2-1 and 8-3-2. The Hawks and Quakers meet again Tuesday after a 2-2 draw last week and the Skippers still have home and home meetings left with Moses Brown, including a Friday showdown under the lights.

The co-leaders in Division II both suffered a first defeat last week. East Greenwich fell to North Providence and Mt. Hope lost to Shea, results that stopped the Avengers and Huskies from claiming the top spot all to themselves. The Cougars, Raiders, Smithfield, Chariho, Lincoln and St. Raphael all stand above .500 in league play and should be considered dangerous.

Our next five Player of the Week nominees are here. These names were selected from games covered by Journal staff members or reported to us by schools. They come with a reminder – we need your help.

Coaches and athletic administrators – home or away – are asked to contact us with their results every time you play. This is recognition for your players and communities, and we’re happy to offer it. We just need some cooperation on a nightly basis, and we hope that’s not too difficult to ask.

We can’t take submissions from parents, family or club coaches. Please reach us via phone Monday through Friday from 6-10 p.m. at (401) 277-7340 or via email at pjsports@providencejournal.com. Thanks in advance to everyone who will be in contact with us throughout the season.

Voting in the online poll ends later this week. Phone calls, emails and social media contact won’t be considered. Logging into this story and participating through the link provided is your only option.

With that, on to the players.

Israel Anderson, Coventry

Anderson helped earn the Oakers a win and a draw last week thanks to his offensive contributions. He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Pilgrim and had a hand in all three – two of his own and an assist – in a 3-3 tie with Cranston East.

Johnluca Frenzilli, North Kingstown

Frenzilli looks fully recovered from an injury that sidelined him earlier in the season. He was all over the scoresheet in three wins for the Skippers – the deciding goal in a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth, a goal and two assists in a 3-0 shutout of Cranston West and an assist in a 2-0 blanking of North Smithfield.

Gabriel Soares, Cumberland

Soares helped power the Clippers to a 2-0-1 week with his scoring touch. His hat trick was the difference in a 3-2 win over Central Falls, a goal and an assist helped earn a 3-3 draw against South Kingstown and two assists sparked a 3-0 blanking of Tolman.

Corey Templeton, South Kingstown

Templeton helped the Rebels secure a pair of results last week. His goal and assist were key as South Kingstown doubled up East Providence, 4-2, and he added another assist in a 3-3 draw with Cumberland.

Ethan Withington, Burrillville

Withington played provider in a draw against Exeter-West Greenwich and did the honors himself in a victory over Davies. He dished out two assists to share the points with the Scarlet Knights, 2-2, and found the net twice in a 2-0 blanking of the Patriots.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: VOTE now for the Providence Journal Boys Soccer Player of Week!