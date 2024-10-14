VOTE now for the Providence Journal Girls Soccer Player of Week!

Cumberland, North Kingstown, Cranston West and La Salle are rolling. Prout and St. Raphael continue to dominate. A handful of teams have separated themselves in Division IV.

We’re approaching the most important part of the girls soccer campaign, and it’s the ideal time to be hitting form.

The Clippers avenged their only loss in the last two regular seasons with a 2-1 win over Chariho. Cumberland has captured seven straight since that stunning night on the road, a 6-1 hammering against the Chargers. That result alone – and some star power in its lineup – makes Chariho a threat regardless of a couple wobbles in the last two weeks.

The Rams recorded a 2-1 win against the Chargers and have gone unbeaten in six straight. The Skippers are rampant – eight consecutive victories and a headlining matchup with the Falcons coming Thursday. North Kingstown lost at Cranston West, 2-1, early in what is now a stretch of eight wins in 10 matches for the Falcons.

The Crusaders ripped off nine straight victories in Division II before a 2-2 draw with Moses Brown. Scituate, Coventry, East Providence and the Quakers all continue to chase Prout atop the standings. The Saints are 13-0-0 and face a major Division III challenge against Classical this week while Tiverton, Lincoln School, Pawtucket Co-op and Blackstone Valley Prep are all in the mix in Division IV.

Our next five Player of the Week nominees are here. These names were selected from games covered by Journal staff members or reported to us by coaches. They come with a reminder and a request – we need your help.

Coaches and athletic administrators are asked to contact us with results every time you play. This is recognition for your players that we’re happy to offer, but we can’t do it without your contributions. We need those coming in regularly.

With that, on to the players.

Alexa Barajas, North Kingstown

Barajas has been on fire for the Skippers during their recent winning run. She posted a pair of hat tricks last week while downing Smithfield and Mt. Hope and collected a goal and three assists in a victory over Pilgrim.

Susannah Duggan, Lincoln School

Duggan came out firing against the Pawtucket Co-op side, racking up a natural hat trick that helped lead the Lynx to a 5-1 win. She was on target again in a 4-0 shutout of Central Falls, tallying a fourth goal of the week.

Lindsay Edmonson, La Salle

Edmonson played a key role as the Rams extended their unbeaten streak to six matches. She totaled two goals and an assist in a win over Mt. Hope and played a part in both goals in a 2-1 win over Chariho, scoring the opener and setting up the second.

Ariana Ospina, North Providence

The Cougars scored six times in a pair of wins last week and Ospina played a part in all but one of those goals. She hit for two added two assists in a 5-1 victory over Middletown and assisted on the lone tally in a 1-0 triumph over Ponaganset.

Bryn Williams, Scituate

Williams assisted on all three goals as the Spartans banked a pair of wins last week. She set up a pair in a 2-1 nail-biter with Toll Gate and created another in a 1-0 shutout of Pilgrim.

