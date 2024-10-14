Joshua Ojuri, formerly of La Salle and Times2, announces his college; where he'll play

Joshua Ojuri continued what has been a recent bright period for the state in men’s basketball recruiting with his commitment on Friday night.

The former standout at Times2 and La Salle Academy pledged to Maine through posts on his personal social media accounts. He's scheduled to debut with the Black Bears in the 2025-26 season.

Ojuri also claimed offers from Bryant, Manhattan and Albany. He’s an athletic 6-foot-5 wing with good size for his position and strong defensive ability. Ojuri is currently prepping at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia.

“God is the greatest,” Ojuri said simply on Instagram, pictured in Maine’s light blue uniform with white trim. The Black Bears are entering their third season under coach Chris Markwood and went 15-17 overall in 2023-24. Maine has finished 7-9 twice in America East play under Markwood and counted nonconference wins over South Florida, Holy Cross and Brown as part of an 8-4 start last season.

Ojuri broke out as an All-State selection with the Rams in 2022-23, helping them reach the title game of the boys open tournament at the Ryan Center. He averaged 17 points per game before a transfer to CATS Academy in Boston and a switch from the 2024 class to 2025. Ojuri continued his development on the grassroots circuit with Rhode Island Elite, a program that has produced college talent like Isaiah Miranda , Tedrick Wilcox, Sebastian Thomas and more.

Ojuri followed one of his former high school and grassroots teammates in committing last week. Kelvin Odih pledged to West Virginia in a ceremony that was streamed live on the internet from Providence's Zuccolo Recreation Center. Both are members of a 2023 Journal All-State team that also included college prospects Azmar Abdullah (Boston University) and Eze Wali (High Point), who will debut this season after previously starring at Bishop Hendricken and in the prep ranks.

Ojuri should find at least one familiar face waiting for him with the Black Bears. Darius Lopes is a former grassroots teammate and West Warwick native who played briefly for the Hawks before leaving the state. He prepped at Vermont Academy ahead of his own commitment to Maine, and Lopes will suit up for his freshman year with the Black Bears starting in a few weeks.

