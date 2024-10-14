Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Joshua Ojuri, formerly of La Salle and Times2, announces his college; where he'll play

    By Bill Koch, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Joshua Ojuri continued what has been a recent bright period for the state in men’s basketball recruiting with his commitment on Friday night.

    The former standout at Times2 and La Salle Academy pledged to Maine through posts on his personal social media accounts. He's scheduled to debut with the Black Bears in the 2025-26 season.

    Ojuri also claimed offers from Bryant, Manhattan and Albany. He’s an athletic 6-foot-5 wing with good size for his position and strong defensive ability. Ojuri is currently prepping at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lazUw_0w60mbJ400

    “God is the greatest,” Ojuri said simply on Instagram, pictured in Maine’s light blue uniform with white trim. The Black Bears are entering their third season under coach Chris Markwood and went 15-17 overall in 2023-24. Maine has finished 7-9 twice in America East play under Markwood and counted nonconference wins over South Florida, Holy Cross and Brown as part of an 8-4 start last season.

    Ojuri broke out as an All-State selection with the Rams in 2022-23, helping them reach the title game of the boys open tournament at the Ryan Center. He averaged 17 points per game before a transfer to CATS Academy in Boston and a switch from the 2024 class to 2025. Ojuri continued his development on the grassroots circuit with Rhode Island Elite, a program that has produced college talent like Isaiah Miranda , Tedrick Wilcox, Sebastian Thomas and more.

    Ojuri followed one of his former high school and grassroots teammates in committing last week. Kelvin Odih pledged to West Virginia in a ceremony that was streamed live on the internet from Providence's Zuccolo Recreation Center. Both are members of a 2023 Journal All-State team that also included college prospects Azmar Abdullah (Boston University) and Eze Wali (High Point), who will debut this season after previously starring at Bishop Hendricken and in the prep ranks.

    More: Rhode Island's Kelvin Odih makes his college choice; where he'll be playing basketball

    Ojuri should find at least one familiar face waiting for him with the Black Bears. Darius Lopes is a former grassroots teammate and West Warwick native who played briefly for the Hawks before leaving the state. He prepped at Vermont Academy ahead of his own commitment to Maine, and Lopes will suit up for his freshman year with the Black Bears starting in a few weeks.

    bkoch@providencejournal.com

    On X: @BillKoch25

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Joshua Ojuri, formerly of La Salle and Times2, announces his college; where he'll play

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit
    The Spun2 days ago
    Arrest Linking Snoop Dogg To A Notorious Gang Murder Is Official Sealed
    afrobeatzplus.com4 days ago
    Illegal migrant accused of raping Massachusetts child is set free, despite ICE detainer
    New York Post5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    20-Year-Old LSU Basketball Player Flau’jae Johnson Purchases 20 Acres Of Land As A Part Of Her Goal To Create Generational Wealth
    Afrotech15 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Joe Mazzulla reflects on family support, personal goals for the year
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Rhode Island
    The Providence Journal3 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    NBA Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Devastating Personal News
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Studs and duds from the New England' Week 6 loss to Houston; Grading Drake Maye's game
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy