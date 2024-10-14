BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Round 2 now!

The opening round has concluded, and we have our 28 teams moving on in the Providence Journal high school sports logo challenge.

Now the real fun begins with head-to-head matchups for the 24 teams competing to move on. The Top 4 schools from the first round – Bay View, Lincoln, St. George’s and Blackstone Valley Prep – earned a bye and will automatically advance to the Sweet 16 round.

That leaves the remaining schools to vote their way into the third round. Voting runs from Oct. 14-18 and the ballots are listed below. Email votes will not be accepted and must be done below.

So get out and vote for your favorite team now!

Vote for which Rhode Island high school has the best team logo (Round 2)

No. 17 Smithfield vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 9 Hendricken

No. 25 East Greenwich vs. No. 8 Barrington

No. 20 Portsmouth vs. No. 13 La Salle

No. 21 Shea vs. No. 12 Cumberland

No. 28 Woonsocket vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich vs. No. 15 Davies

No. 23 West Warwick vs. No. 10 East Providence

No. 26 Westerly vs. No. 7 Coventry

No. 19 Ponaganset vs. No. 14 Burrillville

No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 11 Mt. Hope

No. 27 Pilgrim vs. No. 6. Achievement First

