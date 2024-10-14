Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Round 2 now!

    By Jacob Rousseau, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    The opening round has concluded, and we have our 28 teams moving on in the Providence Journal high school sports logo challenge.

    Now the real fun begins with head-to-head matchups for the 24 teams competing to move on. The Top 4 schools from the first round – Bay View, Lincoln, St. George’s and Blackstone Valley Prep – earned a bye and will automatically advance to the Sweet 16 round.

    That leaves the remaining schools to vote their way into the third round. Voting runs from Oct. 14-18 and the ballots are listed below. Email votes will not be accepted and must be done below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Xuh_0w5wSfD200

    So get out and vote for your favorite team now!

    Vote for which Rhode Island high school has the best team logo (Round 2)

    No. 17 Smithfield vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

    Logo challenge: No. 17 Smithfield vs. No. 16 North Kingstown

    No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 9 Hendricken

    Logo challenge: No. 24 Cranston West vs. No. 9 Hendricken

    No. 25 East Greenwich vs. No. 8 Barrington

    Logo challenge: No. 25 East Greenwich vs. No. 8 Barrington

    No. 20 Portsmouth vs. No. 13 La Salle

    Logo challenge: No. 20 Portsmouth vs. No. 13 La Salle

    No. 21 Shea vs. No. 12 Cumberland

    Logo challenge: No. 21 Shea vs. No. 12 Cumberland

    No. 28 Woonsocket vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

    Logo challenge: No. 28 Woonsocket vs. No. 5 Toll Gate

    No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich vs. No. 15 Davies

    Logo challenge: No. 18 Exeter-West Greenwich vs. No. 15 Davies

    No. 23 West Warwick vs. No. 10 East Providence

    Logo challenge: No. 23 West Warwick vs. No. 10 East Providence

    No. 26 Westerly vs. No. 7 Coventry

    Logo challenge: No. 26 Westerly vs. No. 7 Coventry

    No. 19 Ponaganset vs. No. 14 Burrillville

    Logo challenge: No. 19 Ponaganset vs. No. 14 Burrillville

    No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 11 Mt. Hope

    Logo challenge: No. 22 Rogers vs. No. 11 Mt. Hope

    No. 27 Pilgrim vs. No. 6. Achievement First

    Logo challenge: No. 27 Pilgrim vs. No. 6. Achievement First

