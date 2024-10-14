RI regulators reopen permitting process for wind farm cable in Sakonnet River. What's next

PROVIDENCE – State energy regulators have reopened the permitting process for transmission cables that would run up the Sakonnet River from an offshore wind farm proposed in the ocean waters south of Nantucket.

The state Energy Facility Siting Board’s decision to resume consideration of the application from SouthCoast Wind follows last month’s announcement that utilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were to enter contract negotiations to purchase power from the multibillion-dollar project planned by the company.

The decision comes more than a year after the siting boar d paused its deliberations on the transmission lines because SouthCoast Wind had moved to pull out of a set of long-term contracts it had previously signed with utilities in Massachusetts.

The company said that the war in Ukraine and inflation had pushed up the costs of construction and that the prices in the agreements wouldn’t allow its investors to make the profits they were promised.

But such agreements are essential to financing offshore wind projects because they lock in revenues for decades to come. The siting board ruled that with no contracts in place, there was no guarantee that the project would be financially viable, making the application for the transmission cables moot.

But the recent announcement that Massachusetts planned to procure 1,087 megawatts of electric capacity from the wind farm and that Rhode Island would take another 200 cleared the way for the approval process to start up again.

The siting board voted Sept. 23 to reopen proceedings and issued its written order Oct. 8.

SouthCoast Wind is a joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and France’s ENGIE. It’s planning to develop a 199-square-mile area 20 miles south of Nantucket that it’s leasing from the federal government .

The project could cost as much as $5 billion and generate up to 2,400 megawatts of capacity, enough to power more than 1 million homes. Construction would start in 2026, and the project aims to start delivering power to the grid by 2030.

Because the wind farm is located in federal waters, the lead permitting authority for the project is the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an arm of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

But SouthCoast Wind must also secure approvals from state agencies in Rhode Island, because the cables would cross state waters and lands on its way to a substation at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Last December, the state Coastal Resources Management Council found the cable proposal to be consistent with state coastal policies.

In January, the Portsmouth Town Council approved an agreement that would compensate the town for impacts from construction of the cables, which would make landfall in Island Park before continuing up Mount Hope Bay to Somerset. Under the agreement, SouthCoast Wind would pay the town about $23 million over 33 years.

The energy siting board is soliciting advisory opinions from other state agencies and communities along the cable route and requires that they be submitted within four months of the written order. Once the deadline for those opinions passes, the board has 45 days to schedule final hearings on the application.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI regulators reopen permitting process for wind farm cable in Sakonnet River. What's next