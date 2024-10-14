Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    RI regulators reopen permitting process for wind farm cable in Sakonnet River. What's next

    By Alex Kuffner, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V56he_0w5w5GPH00

    PROVIDENCE – State energy regulators have reopened the permitting process for transmission cables that would run up the Sakonnet River from an offshore wind farm proposed in the ocean waters south of Nantucket.

    The state Energy Facility Siting Board’s decision to resume consideration of the application from SouthCoast Wind follows last month’s announcement that utilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were to enter contract negotiations to purchase power from the multibillion-dollar project planned by the company.

    The decision comes more than a year after the siting boar d paused its deliberations on the transmission lines because SouthCoast Wind had moved to pull out of a set of long-term contracts it had previously signed with utilities in Massachusetts.

    The company said that the war in Ukraine and inflation had pushed up the costs of construction and that the prices in the agreements wouldn’t allow its investors to make the profits they were promised.

    But such agreements are essential to financing offshore wind projects because they lock in revenues for decades to come. The siting board ruled that with no contracts in place, there was no guarantee that the project would be financially viable, making the application for the transmission cables moot.

    But the recent announcement that Massachusetts planned to procure 1,087 megawatts of electric capacity from the wind farm and that Rhode Island would take another 200 cleared the way for the approval process to start up again.

    The siting board voted Sept. 23 to reopen proceedings and issued its written order Oct. 8.

    SouthCoast Wind is a joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and France’s ENGIE. It’s planning to develop a 199-square-mile area 20 miles south of Nantucket that it’s leasing from the federal government .

    The project could cost as much as $5 billion and generate up to 2,400 megawatts of capacity, enough to power more than 1 million homes. Construction would start in 2026, and the project aims to start delivering power to the grid by 2030.

    Because the wind farm is located in federal waters, the lead permitting authority for the project is the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an arm of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

    But SouthCoast Wind must also secure approvals from state agencies in Rhode Island, because the cables would cross state waters and lands on its way to a substation at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts.

    Last December, the state Coastal Resources Management Council found the cable proposal to be consistent with state coastal policies.

    In January, the Portsmouth Town Council approved an agreement that would compensate the town for impacts from construction of the cables, which would make landfall in Island Park before continuing up Mount Hope Bay to Somerset. Under the agreement, SouthCoast Wind would pay the town about $23 million over 33 years.

    The energy siting board is soliciting advisory opinions from other state agencies and communities along the cable route and requires that they be submitted within four months of the written order. Once the deadline for those opinions passes, the board has 45 days to schedule final hearings on the application.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI regulators reopen permitting process for wind farm cable in Sakonnet River. What's next

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Wonder why we’ve had a record number or whales and shark wash up this year? This is not beneficial to the environment but to line a few scum bags pockets
    John Porter
    2d ago
    The study I watched years ago about the effects of the Turbines on the environment was very harmful ,for a great distance from the Cables and Turbines the Ocean is Dead NO life at all. If you add up what the Lesbian is MA has done to the Ecosystem and closing down the Beaches because of the disastrous consequences of her actions,I’d reconsider. The Seafood Business is NE used to be thriving but lately it’s not wonder why.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores across US. How many stores are in Rhode Island?
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Rhode Island
    The Providence Journal12 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy