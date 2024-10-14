Getting tech-savvy: National Guard open house introduces RI students to advanced military

On Sept. 20, the RI National Guard’s 143d Airlift Wing hosted more than 500 students from 17 area high schools at its third annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) Exploration Day & Open House.

During their busy day at the Quonset Air National Guard Base , they connected with 46 exhibitors from corporate, governmental and military organizations, including URI Engineering, Electric Boat and NASA. Admission teams from nine local and regional universities also participated.

An attention-getting demonstration began the day. Groups of soldiers and airmen came down the ramp of a C-130, the four-engine workhorse aircraft that is the backbone of the 143rd. As they disembarked, they demonstrated various ways technology is incorporated into military service.

One piece of equipment that especially caught the eyes of the students was a robotic dog that is used every day at Quonset to augment base security. (More about the dog later!)

Events and activities

In addition to meeting the robotic dog, students were able to pilot remote drones, fly in a flight simulator, tour Army and Air Force aircraft and inspect cross sections of airframe pieces. Musically inclined students were able to play with members of the 88th Army Band.

While the emphasis of the day was clearly on science and technology, the opening ceremony also highlighted the personal stories of several service members. At the end of the day, an awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of six high school students. Four received Rhody Innovator Awards; the winners were nominated by their schools based on sustained academic and civic performance. The winners of those awards were:

Charlotte Gongoleski – Ponaganset High School

Doug Parry – West Warwick High School

Kaavya Kabilan – North Providence High School

Devin Silversmith – South Kingstown High School

The other two awardees won the first-ever STEAM Digital Art Competition. They submitted original digital art creations to judges ahead of the event. Submissions included original paintings rendered digitally, digital photos and videos and original music compositions − anything artistic one can create on a computer.

The winners of that award were:

Lily Hankulsela – North Kingstown High School – 1st place

Holden Jennings – Ponaganset High School – 2nd place

How did STEAM Day come about?

For many years, the R.I. National Guard’s major interface with the public was the annual Air Show at Quonset. When that ceased a few years ago, the need for an alternative became quickly apparent. The first STEAM Open House took place in 2022.

Maj. Gen. Chris Callahan, Rhode Island’s adjutant general, told me, “The airshow gave us an opportunity to excite young minds and introduce them to what we do in an exciting and non-threatening way.”

“This is a different kind of exposure,” continued Callahan, “it is especially targeted to the kids who are in the robotics club rather than those who are on the football team.

“We want these kids to realize the tremendous opportunities the military offers in technological fields. Deftly operating a drone is just as important as the macho ability to lift a 100-pound shell for the 155 mm howitzer.”

Cutting-edge robotics and mechanical dogs

I was just as fascinated as the high schoolers to learn of the operational capability of robot dogs. The 143rd Security Forces Squadron dog was manufactured by Ghost Robotics in Pennsylvania and was added to the security team in 2023. Operators refer to the dog simply as ED (electronic dog).

ED performs tasks such as foot patrols and persistent surveillance, although the capabilities and roles of robotic dogs are rapidly becoming more sophisticated. Potential uses include remote inspection of hazardous environments (such as barricaded shooters, bomb threats or explosive ordnance disposal missions), rescue operations and supply delivery.

The dog can travel long distances on one charge and negotiate difficult terrain not accessible to wheeled vehicles. Its multiple cameras can scan a potential problem area with no risk to real dogs or live soldiers. The dog’s cameras are also capable of seeing details not perceptible to the human eye.

Naval Special Warfare Command first developed these dogs. They have been a fixture of Air Force installations since mid-2021, when the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida ordered four dogs for surveillance and patrol.

The bottom line:

Callahan concluded, “We hope some of the students who participated in our STEAM event this year will be the people who invent the technologies and exhibits we showcase at future events in the years to come.”

Ambassador William Middendorf’s 100th birthday party

On Sept. 22, about 150 family members, colleagues and friends gathered at Ambassador Bill Middendorf’s Little Compton farm to help celebrate his 100th birthday. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo were among the dignitaries who dropped by to wish him well.

I have described the details of Bill’s amazing career in previous columns, so let me just say he is Rhode Island’s Renaissance Man.

More: From Pearl Harbor to Beijing: Middendorf's journey through major historical events

He was successful at every professional level; Navy officer, businessman, diplomat, Secretary of the Navy. Last December Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro came to Newport to commemorate the naming of an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer for Middendorf − a rare honor for someone who is still living.

In addition to his career in public service, Middendorf is a widely respected philanthropist and an accomplished author, artist and composer.

His comment on reaching the century mark? “The first hundred years are the hardest.”

'Last Man Standing' bottle of champagne

Petty Officer Eddie Desmond of Boston, a 98-year-old fellow WWII Navy veteran, joined in the festivities. Desmond and Middendorf served in the Pacific on the same kind of ship − an LCS, or Landing Craft Support ship − at the end of WWII.

At one of their reunions years ago, the LCS Veterans’ Association put up a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne as “… a gift to be opened by the Last LCS Man Standing.” Once 10,000 strong, this group is now down to two − Middendorf and Desmond.

The two men agreed it would be a better idea to open that bottle and share it with each other − which was on a beautiful fall afternoon in Little Compton.

Prominent well-wishers

In his congratulatory remarks, Reed reminded the attendees of Middendorf’s significant contributions to our nation’s defense. He developed important elements of programs still defending our nation today. They include the Ohio-class submarine fleet armed with Trident ballistic missiles and the F/A-18 Hornet carrier-based fighter. (He had it nicknamed “Hornet” in deference to his ancestor, Capt. William Stone, who donated the first Hornet, a merchant sloop, to the Navy in 1775.)

Many consider Middendorf’s most important achievement to be the development of the Aegis surface-launched missile system. Even today, Aegis cruisers and destroyers constitute most of our warships. His namesake ship is one of them.

Del Toro called in and spoke to the assembled guests over a speakerphone. “Call me if you need anything,” concluded Del Toro. “But come to think of it. I already named a ship after you, so I don’t know what more I can do.”

Recent events

Congressman Gabe Amo hosts veterans barbecue

U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo hosted veterans, families and friends at the Slater Memorial Park Pavilion in Pawtucket on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28. Hamburgers, hot dogs and fellowship were on the menu, and the congressman and his staff answered questions from attendees about veteran-related policies and issues.

Announcements

Veteran torchbearers sought for Nov. 2 WaterFire.

WaterFire invites veterans and active-duty service members to be torchbearers for the Nov. 2 lighting ceremony at WaterPlace Park in Providence. This event will honor Rhode Island’s veterans and active-duty military personnel, and the plan is for 100 veterans holding torches to enter the basin and create a ring of fire during the lighting of the WaterFire braziers.

Participation in this ceremony will last from approximately 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.; check-in and a safety briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Stationary torchbearer positions are available for veterans who need mobility assistance. These torchbearers will not walk in the procession, but will still be able to hold a torch during the ceremony. For details, email Ineke Knudsen at iknudsen@waterfire.org with any questions or concerns. To register directly, go to tinyurl.com/3tepbez9 .

Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. , Wickford German Festival and 5K Run (OktoberVets) , hosted by North Kingstown VFW Post 152. The 5K starts at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church (44 Main St.) and ends at North Kingstown Town Docks. A shorter fun run starts at 11 a.m. The festival at the docks will feature live music, a beer garden, assorted food items, vendors and activities for all ages. There is a $30 registration fee for the 5K and a $25 fee for the fun run, with 100% of the proceeds going to veteran-service programs and community charities. The festival itself is free and open to the public. Additional information can be found at vfw152.org .

Saturday, Oct. 19, noon , 107th Signal Company annual lunch , VFW Kelly-Gazzerro Post 2812, 1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston. Family-style meal will be served; the cost is $35. Please make checks payable to Kelly Gazzerro VFW 2812 and mail them to Bill Cilli, 115 Hope St., Rumford, RI 02916. A cash bar will also be available. This event is for veterans only. For details, call or text Bill Cilli at (401) 486-2542 or email bcilli@aol.com

Saturday, Oct. 19, noon-3 p.m., luncheon to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the R.I. Department of the Reserve Organization of America, Quonset O-Club, 200 Lt. James Brown Road, North Kingstown. Cost is $45. Please make your check payable to RIROA and mail to Col. John Ricottilli, 4 Sorrell Road, North Providence, RI 02904. Dress code is business casual. For details, call John Ricottilli at (401) 316-1730 or email johnrick@cox.net

Friday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Golf tournament and banquet hosted by Ocean State Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association , Triggs Memorial Golf Course; 1533 Chalkstone Ave., Providence. Shotgun start, Texas Scramble format. Cost for a foursome is $600, including banquet. Full bar on site; no outside alcohol. Come join us for a day of golfing to raise funds for Operation Stand Down RI, the Family Assistance Center and the Ocean State Warrant Officers Association. To register or for details visit tinyurl.com/57nd9ucb .

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to noon; U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner’s Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Breakfast & Award Ceremony, Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. This event will honor those who have made the ultimate sacriﬁce in service to our country, recognizing their invaluable contributions to their communities and their state. RSVP by Oct. 25 at forms.gle/RhG7fSLgXJ8hUxFbA . For further information, call (401) 244-1201.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rhode Island Model Rocketry Association invites all veterans and serving military to participate in a Free Rocket Launch at the URI Peckham Farm Field in West Kingston. Rockets provided for veterans, or you can can bring a rocket you built yourself. Just show your veterans or military ID. Veterans will have access to the low-power pads (A-D motors). For access to mid-power and high-power pads, veterans will need to be NAR members ( nar.org/join-nar ). To register, email Lucy DiMase : lucy.dimase@va.gov. The public may watch the launch at no charge.

To report the outcome of a previous activity, or to add a future event to our calendar, be aware that the deadline for this Monday column is 5 p.m. the previous Wednesday. Email your details (including a contact name and phone number/email address) to veteranscolumn@providencejournal.com .

