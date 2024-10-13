Open in App
    Looking for family-friendly Halloween fun in RI? Check out these 6 events.

    By Susan McDonald,

    2 days ago

    While spooky season isn’t always a treat for young children, there are still plenty of ways for your family to enjoy the smells, sounds and colors of fall.

    In addition to the Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo, various corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the area, here are some of our top choices for family-friendly Halloween and fall-themed fun:

    Farm fun in Cumberland

    Adams Farm , 495 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland ( adamsfarmri.com ). The season’s one-stop shop has the state’s largest pumpkin patch for picking, farm animals for petting, hay and corn mazes, a hay mountain, tire playground with sawhorse ponies, games and, on weekends, hayrides. Treats are for sale in the farmstand. The farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (general admission $15.48) and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends ($23.73 admission). Children 2 and under admitted free.

    A witches parade and festival

    New England Witches Guild Parade and Festival ( New England Witches Guild 2024 Halloween Parade & Festival | Facebook ). Stepping off from Riverside Square, 3731 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, the parade is a fun way to help kids embrace one of the season’s scariest characters. Proceeding to Crescent Park's Loof Carousel, where the festival awaits, the parade includes colorful witches, dancing witch groups and the Providence Drum Troupe. The festival offers vendors, food trucks, live music and carousel rides. While kids enjoy the dress-up photo booth, witch hat crafting, bounce house and face painting – all free – parents can indulge at Moniker Brewery ’s beer garden. The festival runs until 7 p.m.

    Trick or treat at Coggeshall Farm

    Coggeshall Halloween , 1 Colt Drive, Bristol ( coggeshallfarm.org ), Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. Don costumes (nothing too scary) if you like and visit this historic farm for themed trick-or-treat stations offering candy, carving apple and turnip heads, a magician and night hikes. Pre-registration is suggested. Non-member pricing is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 4 to 17. Members get a $3 discount.

    Halloween at the zoos

    Spooky Zoo, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Providence ( rwpzoo.org/event/spookyzoo ), Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids and parents can enjoy a day at the zoo along with free trick-or-treat bags, live music, costumed characters and much more. The event is included with zoo admission and is free for zoo members; non-members must purchase tickets online in advance. Rain date is Oct. 20.

    Zoo Boo Spectacular , Capron Park Zoo, 1 County St., Attleboro, Massachusetts (capronparkzoo.com). On Oct. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., the zoo offers its “not-so-scary” Halloween celebration. Come in costume if you wish and enjoy decorated animal exhibits as the kids collect treats, marvel at magicians and play carnival-style games. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 12.

    Costume cruise in Jamestown

    Halloween Party Cruise , Coastal Queen, 1 East Ferry Wharf, Jamestown ( coastalqueencruises ). Start the fun early with a holiday-themed jaunt on Narragansett Bay on Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. Take in the ocean views – inside is warm and weatherproof, just in case – while the kids enjoy a costume contest, treats, music and games. Tickets for the one-hour cruise are $35 for adults, $15 to $20 for children and $95 for a family.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Looking for family-friendly Halloween fun in RI? Check out these 6 events.

