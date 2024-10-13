New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, listen

After four straight losses, the New England Patriots are switching quarterbacks.

No. 3 draft pick Drake Maye has replaced this season's original starting quarterback , Jacoby Brissett , and will be on the field for this weekend's clash against the Houston Texans.

Since the preseason, there has been rampant speculation about whether Maye would take over as starting quarterback, egged on by when head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye outplayed Brissett during the preseason. For the start of the regular season though, Mayo favored Brissett's experience. And more many former Patriots players like Julian Edelman said Brissett was the right move pointing to stars such as Tom Brady who began their NFL careers on the bench.

With a slow start to the season, fans will be eager to see if this turns the tide when the New England Patriots play in Week 6.

What time do the New England Patriots play on Sunday

Kick off for the Patriots game against the Houston Texans will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Where will the New England Patriots be playing in week 6? What's the forecast?

It will be a home game at Gillette Stadium. The current forecast calls for afternoon rain and drizzle and a high of 61, according to AccuWeather.

How to watch the Patriots game Sunday

You can watch the Patriots-Texans game on CBS and locally on WBZ-TV (Channel 4) in Boston or on WPRI 12 in Providence, according to this Paramount press release.

You can also stream the game on Paramount+.

How to listen to the Patriots game on the radio

According to the New England Patriots website, the game will be live broadcast on 98.5 FM the Sports Hub , which is the flagship station for Patriots Radio Network. The game will also be available on patriots.com, for local markets only.

"Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Unfiltered's Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action," the website said. "Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more."

In Rhode Island, you can tune in at 99.7 FM to listen to the play-by-play commentary of the action.

