Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, listen

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    After four straight losses, the New England Patriots are switching quarterbacks.

    No. 3 draft pick Drake Maye has replaced this season's original starting quarterback , Jacoby Brissett , and will be on the field for this weekend's clash against the Houston Texans.

    Since the preseason, there has been rampant speculation about whether Maye would take over as starting quarterback, egged on by when head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye outplayed Brissett during the preseason. For the start of the regular season though, Mayo favored Brissett's experience. And more many former Patriots players like Julian Edelman said Brissett was the right move pointing to stars such as Tom Brady who began their NFL careers on the bench.

    With a slow start to the season, fans will be eager to see if this turns the tide when the New England Patriots play in Week 6.

    What time do the New England Patriots play on Sunday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVOdX_0w54slLd00

    Kick off for the Patriots game against the Houston Texans will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    Where will the New England Patriots be playing in week 6? What's the forecast?

    It will be a home game at Gillette Stadium. The current forecast calls for afternoon rain and drizzle and a high of 61, according to AccuWeather.

    How to watch the Patriots game Sunday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22m6Ld_0w54slLd00

    You can watch the Patriots-Texans game on CBS and locally on WBZ-TV (Channel 4) in Boston or on WPRI 12 in Providence, according to this Paramount press release.

    You can also stream the game on Paramount+.

    How to listen to the Patriots game on the radio

    According to the New England Patriots website, the game will be live broadcast on 98.5 FM the Sports Hub , which is the flagship station for Patriots Radio Network. The game will also be available on patriots.com, for local markets only.

    "Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Unfiltered's Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action," the website said. "Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more."

    In Rhode Island, you can tune in at 99.7 FM to listen to the play-by-play commentary of the action.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, listen

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski launch 'Dudes on Dudes' podcast. Here's how to listen
    The Providence Journal8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Joe Mazzulla reflects on family support, personal goals for the year
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy