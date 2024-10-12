Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    CVS layoffs; dog custody battle; ugly Providence buildings: Top stories this week

    By Kathleen Hill, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Oct. 6, supported by your subscriptions .

    Here are the week's top reads on providencejournal.com :

    CVS files notice to cut hundreds of jobs, including RI-based workers. What to know.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WJeh_0w4BW5aF00

    CVS has filed notice with the state that it intends to lay off 632 people who live in Rhode Island or report to supervisors who work in Rhode Island following last week's announcement that it will be cutting thousands of corporate jobs.

    Of the 632 people who will be laid off across the company, 153 live or work in Rhode Island, including Rhode Island-based remote workers.

    "The remaining 479 affected employees are outstationed/remote employees reporting into the facility," Senior Vice President of Human Resources Erin Ridge wrote in the WARN notice.

    Read on to learn more about how the cuts will affect CVS Health's operations.

    Employment: CVS files notice to cut hundreds of jobs, including RI-based workers. What to know.

    She likes treats and cuddles. And this RI dog is in the middle of four court cases.

    PROVIDENCE – Her name is Tova Rose and she likes treats and cuddles, and sharing the bed with her people.

    And she's at the center of not one, but four legal cases playing out in the courts, all centered around this beloved Rottweiler -husky mix.

    Dr. Jeffrey Wishik , wife Jane Wishik and her daughter Stephanie France are suing two Providence police officers in U.S. District Court over their seizure of the dog on June 22, 2022, from their Randall Square offices. The officers turned the dog over to France’s ex-girlfriend, Rowena Jones, who still has the dog two years later.

    The Wishiks accuse the police of "wrongfully" taking side in a civil matter by placing the dog in the possession of Rowena Jones, "who was standing close by, grinning,” the family’s lawyer, Casby Harrison, alleged in the lawsuit.

    Courts: She likes treats and cuddles. And this RI dog is in the middle of four court cases.

    Stop & Shop is trying to win back customers. Here's their strategy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lruUk_0w4BW5aF00

    NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Stop & Shop stores have lowered everyday prices on some 3,500 items in each store, new company president Roger Wheeler, who has been in the job about a week, told The Providence Journal in an exclusive interview Monday.

    The pricing change is the splashiest of a three-prong strategy to win back customers who have found the Massachusetts-based chain has stressed their grocery budgets more than area competitors.

    "We don't want to be known for always having the highest price," Wheeler said. "... We want you to think of us in a different way than you might have thought of us for the last however many years."

    For specific examples of products that will be less expensive, and some other cost-saving measures the grocery chain will soon implement, read the full story .

    Business: Stop & Shop is trying to win back customers. Here's their strategy.

    Legally bland: Why Providence's much-needed new housing looks ugly, and can it be fixed?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12x0q7_0w4BW5aF00

    It might sound odd to describe something as both bland and garish. But many of the new buildings that have popped up in Providence in the last five years or so fit that definition.

    They're bland because they're essentially large, rectangular, flat-roofed boxes, devoid of any of the slopes or curves that could add visual interest. And they're garish because their facades are designed to distract you from their blandness, often with inexpensive siding in a patchwork of textures and colors.

    This building style, found in virtually every city in the country , fills a desperate need for housing but raises the question of whether Providence needs to beef up its design review standards to preserve the architectural beauty for which the city is known. But who gets to decide what constitutes beauty?

    Political Scene: Legally bland: Why Providence's much-needed new housing looks ugly, and can it be fixed?

    Modern Milkman brings tech twist and sustainability to delivery. Mark Patinkin finds out how

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcF3b_0w4BW5aF00

    Journal columnist Mark Patinkin got a tip from an investor friend about a great prospect: a young milkman from the UK who's gotten $60 million in financing to deliver glass bottles to American doorsteps, but with a tech twist.

    Simon Mellin says he was motivated to start his business, The Modern Milkman , to combat the mountains of waste from plastic milk containers. Six years after launching in his native UK, he branched out to the United States, and made Providence his base.

    After buying into a dairy operation in Connecticut, he now has clients across the Northeast. And he's bringing 21st-century efficiency to an old-school profession – via an app. Find out why this Brit entrepreneur is happily at home in Rhode Island.

    Mark Patinkin: Modern Milkman brings tech twist and sustainability to delivery

    To read the full stories, go to providencejournal.com . Find out how to subscribe here .

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: CVS layoffs; dog custody battle; ugly Providence buildings: Top stories this week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jacque de la Strappe
    2d ago
    What do you expect for HUD bldgs
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    ESPN 6907 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Sending presents for the holidays? Here are the ideal times to ship them via the USPS.
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Studs and duds from the New England' Week 6 loss to Houston; Grading Drake Maye's game
    The Providence Journal9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Joe Mazzulla reflects on family support, personal goals for the year
    The Providence Journal5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Illegal migrant accused of raping Massachusetts child is set free, despite ICE detainer
    New York Post4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy