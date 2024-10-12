CVS layoffs; dog custody battle; ugly Providence buildings: Top stories this week

Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Oct. 6, supported by your subscriptions .

Here are the week's top reads on providencejournal.com :

CVS has filed notice with the state that it intends to lay off 632 people who live in Rhode Island or report to supervisors who work in Rhode Island following last week's announcement that it will be cutting thousands of corporate jobs.

Of the 632 people who will be laid off across the company, 153 live or work in Rhode Island, including Rhode Island-based remote workers.

"The remaining 479 affected employees are outstationed/remote employees reporting into the facility," Senior Vice President of Human Resources Erin Ridge wrote in the WARN notice.

Read on to learn more about how the cuts will affect CVS Health's operations.

Employment: CVS files notice to cut hundreds of jobs, including RI-based workers. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – Her name is Tova Rose and she likes treats and cuddles, and sharing the bed with her people.

And she's at the center of not one, but four legal cases playing out in the courts, all centered around this beloved Rottweiler -husky mix.

Dr. Jeffrey Wishik , wife Jane Wishik and her daughter Stephanie France are suing two Providence police officers in U.S. District Court over their seizure of the dog on June 22, 2022, from their Randall Square offices. The officers turned the dog over to France’s ex-girlfriend, Rowena Jones, who still has the dog two years later.

The Wishiks accuse the police of "wrongfully" taking side in a civil matter by placing the dog in the possession of Rowena Jones, "who was standing close by, grinning,” the family’s lawyer, Casby Harrison, alleged in the lawsuit.

Courts: She likes treats and cuddles. And this RI dog is in the middle of four court cases.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Stop & Shop stores have lowered everyday prices on some 3,500 items in each store, new company president Roger Wheeler, who has been in the job about a week, told The Providence Journal in an exclusive interview Monday.

The pricing change is the splashiest of a three-prong strategy to win back customers who have found the Massachusetts-based chain has stressed their grocery budgets more than area competitors.

"We don't want to be known for always having the highest price," Wheeler said. "... We want you to think of us in a different way than you might have thought of us for the last however many years."

For specific examples of products that will be less expensive, and some other cost-saving measures the grocery chain will soon implement, read the full story .

Business: Stop & Shop is trying to win back customers. Here's their strategy.

Legally bland: Why Providence's much-needed new housing looks ugly, and can it be fixed?

It might sound odd to describe something as both bland and garish. But many of the new buildings that have popped up in Providence in the last five years or so fit that definition.

They're bland because they're essentially large, rectangular, flat-roofed boxes, devoid of any of the slopes or curves that could add visual interest. And they're garish because their facades are designed to distract you from their blandness, often with inexpensive siding in a patchwork of textures and colors.

This building style, found in virtually every city in the country , fills a desperate need for housing but raises the question of whether Providence needs to beef up its design review standards to preserve the architectural beauty for which the city is known. But who gets to decide what constitutes beauty?

Political Scene: Legally bland: Why Providence's much-needed new housing looks ugly, and can it be fixed?

Journal columnist Mark Patinkin got a tip from an investor friend about a great prospect: a young milkman from the UK who's gotten $60 million in financing to deliver glass bottles to American doorsteps, but with a tech twist.

Simon Mellin says he was motivated to start his business, The Modern Milkman , to combat the mountains of waste from plastic milk containers. Six years after launching in his native UK, he branched out to the United States, and made Providence his base.

After buying into a dairy operation in Connecticut, he now has clients across the Northeast. And he's bringing 21st-century efficiency to an old-school profession – via an app. Find out why this Brit entrepreneur is happily at home in Rhode Island.

Mark Patinkin: Modern Milkman brings tech twist and sustainability to delivery

To read the full stories, go to providencejournal.com . Find out how to subscribe here .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: CVS layoffs; dog custody battle; ugly Providence buildings: Top stories this week