Are you already frantically shopping for Christmas presents for those relatives who live across the country?

If you're planning on shipping those presents to said relatives, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) just announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages.

Planning ahead is important if you are sending packages to people for the holidays, as many people are doing so during the holiday season. So it's crucial to think about when you are sending things via the USPS if you want your gifts to the recipients on time.

" USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don’t delay — mail and ship today," the USPS stated in a release.

The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

For shipping for items sent to addresses in the lower 48 states

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

For items sent to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 20

Shipping dates for international mail

For customers sending packages to military addresses, USPS suggests checking the complete list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates at usps.com/holidayshippingdates . For tips on preparing shipments, including packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies and information, visit usps.com .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sending presents for the holidays? Here are the ideal times to ship them via the USPS.