Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Sending presents for the holidays? Here are the ideal times to ship them via the USPS.

    By Seth Jacobson, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Are you already frantically shopping for Christmas presents for those relatives who live across the country?

    If you're planning on shipping those presents to said relatives, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) just announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages.

    Planning ahead is important if you are sending packages to people for the holidays, as many people are doing so during the holiday season. So it's crucial to think about when you are sending things via the USPS if you want your gifts to the recipients on time.

    " USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don’t delay — mail and ship today," the USPS stated in a release.

    The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

    For shipping for items sent to addresses in the lower 48 states

    • USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18
    • First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18
    • Priority Mail service: Dec. 19
    • Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

    For items sent to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii:

    • USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16
    • First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18
    • Priority Mail service: Dec. 19
    • Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 20

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lxCO_0w4BVKm600

    Shipping dates for international mail

    For customers sending packages to military addresses, USPS suggests checking the complete list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates at usps.com/holidayshippingdates . For tips on preparing shipments, including packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies and information, visit usps.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sending presents for the holidays? Here are the ideal times to ship them via the USPS.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    'Comet of the century' will be visible this weekend. When and where to look for it
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy