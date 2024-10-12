What's it like when your (robo)taxi pulls up and there's nobody behind the wheel?

To check out one of the robotaxi companies now operating in the USA, The Providence Journal sent reporter Paul Edward Parker on a roughly one-hour Waymo ride in San Francisco, with a stop at the Golden Gate Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO – As with many first-time experiences in the 21st Century, your ride in a Waymo begins with downloading an app to your cell phone.

The app is how you schedule a ride, similar to Uber and other ride-hailing services , and it's also how you'll unlock the car when it stops to pick you up.

As the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace approaches, the "bubble" on the roof displays the initials of the person who scheduled the ride. After the car pulls over to the curb, and you press a button in the app to unlock the doors, the recessed door handles emerge from the side of the car, and you can climb into the back seat or the front passenger seat.

Can you sit in a Waymo's driver's seat?

No. And touching the steering wheel, pedals and other controls isn't allowed either. Doing so will prompt Waymo to pull over and stop your ride.

How does a Waymo ride start?

Before you get in, the car knows where you're going; the destination is part of ordering the ride on the apt.

The car has two touch screens within reach of riders, one in the dashboard and one between the two front seats, facing the backseat. Press the "start ride" button on one of the screens to begin.

If you're a first-time rider, the car will introduce you to the service and features.

"Hello, from Waymo," a pleasant-sounding female voice says. "As we get going, just give us one minute to cover a few riding tips. This experience may feel futuristic, but the need to buckle up is the same as always. So keep your seat belt fastened, please. We'll do all the driving, so please don't touch the steering wheel or pedals during your ride."

It covers a few other rules and tells you how to talk to a rider support agent and what to do in an emergency.

"We may use interior cameras to check on riders, improve our product and more, but our microphones are only on when you're connected to rider support," the car says. "So, sing your heart out; we can't hear you."

Waymo uses the interior cameras to make sure that the rules are followed, especially regarding drinking alcohol and smoking, and to be sure the car is left clean. Passengers who break the rules or leave an "excessively dirty" car could face fines or see their riding privileges suspended, the company says.

A drive like no other

The first thing that drives home the fact that this is no typical taxi ride is when the left turn signal activates on its own and the steering wheel rotates as the car gently accelerates and pulls into traffic.

The car plays soothing music as it drives, though it also offers playlists if you want to choose something else. Throughout the trip, the amount of time remaining and the estimated time of arrival are displayed on the screen.

The screen also shows a version of what the car sees. Waymo's sensors – 29 cameras, six radar and five LIDAR – construct a detailed and complicated model of the world around the car. It is rendered in a live graphic on the screen that, besides showing road geometry, tracks other vehicles and pedestrians, including those on sidewalks.

Those sensors that help Waymo "see" the world are not the only ones on the car. It's also equipped with an inertial measurement unit, a device that can sense changes in motion, balance and magnetic heading. The Waymo IMU is so sensitive that a car in San Francisco once detected an earthquake in San Jose, California, according to Waymo spokeswoman Sandy Karp.

Unlike a conventional taxi, the Waymo Driver -- what they call the computer system operating the car -- doesn't engage in chit-chat, leaving you free to let your mind wander as you watch the city roll by outside. Or check your phone, shoot a video, or whatever you want.

The ride is soothing. The gentle music. The sound of the car motor accelerating. No hard turns. No abrupt stops.

The first time the car talks after pulling away from the curb is as it nears the destination: "Almost there. Don't forget your phone, keys or bag."

And, after it pulls over to the curb: "You're here. Please make sure it's clear before exiting."

After you get out and close the door, the door handles recede into the side of the car, and the Waymo drives off.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What's it like when your (robo)taxi pulls up and there's nobody behind the wheel?