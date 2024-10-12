Driverless cars could radically reshape our roads. But when are they coming to RI?

PROVIDENCE – What would you do if you ordered an Uber , and, when the car arrived to pick you up, no one was in the driver's seat?

Would you feel comfortable letting a robot drive you around the streets and hills of the city?

This futuristic proposition may be way off for Providence, but it's already a reality in warm-weather cities such as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles. And companies in the autonomous vehicle industry are working to expand their territories. As an example, Waymo, headquartered in the San Francisco area and a subsidiary of Google's parent company, Alphabet , plans to offer service in Atlanta early next year.

Besides so-called robotaxi service , other companies are developing small trucks that can autonomously carry cargo between warehouses and depots.

Industry advocates envision a future where self-driving vehicles are commonplace, where robot drivers provide a greater measure of safety than their human counterparts.

Autonomous vehicles "can't get tired, can't get drunk, can't get distracted, can't get angry," said Sandy Karp, a spokeswoman for Waymo.

Who is Waymo?

Waymo began in 2009 – coincidentally, the same year Uber started – as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, with roots in Stanford University's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. In 2015, Waymo conducted what it describes as the world's first fully autonomous driving ride on public roads , in Austin, though it didn't begin public robotaxi service until 2018, after a 2017 trial.

Waymo now offers robotaxi service in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. It has offered rides to Waymo employees in Austin, with plans to expand that to the public within weeks, and will start public service in Atlanta early next year.

The Jaguar I-PACE is Waymo's fifth generation of vehicle, and it recently announced a sixth generation, developed in partnership with Zeekr, a Chinese electric carmaker with a research and development facility in Sweden.

When will driverless cars be brought to Rhode Island?

But, what would it take to bring robotaxis to Rhode Island?

A robotaxi company has to decide to come to RI

This will largely be a marketing decision: Are there enough potential customers in Rhode Island, in either the immediate Providence area or the entire state, to justify the expense of expanding?

A spokeswoman for Waymo, which is generally tight-lipped about expansion plans until just before starting service in a given city, declined to discuss whether the company has plans to come to Providence.

And spokesmen for the state Department of Transportation and Division of Motor Vehicles said they know of no such plans.

"We haven't been contacted by Waymo people," DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin told The Providence Journal last week.

What would it take for driverless cars to learn to drive in RI?

Two factors will make it a challenge for a robotaxi company to begin service in the Ocean State: the state's roads and the weather.

The cars will need to learn the layout of the roads, plus any local quirks. Are Rhode Island rotaries the same as those in other states? How about rules for right turns on red? Are pavement markings and signs here the same?

A bigger challenge may be the weather, especially in winter. Autonomous vehicles will not only have to learn how to handle slippery conditions but how to read the landscape when it's covered in ice and snow. How does it stay in its lane when lane markings are obliterated by snowfall?

Waymo spokeswoman Sandy Karp said that Waymo brought its cars to Buffalo, New York, last winter to gather data on winter weather. After an unusually unsnowy winter last year, the company will be back in Buffalo – plus Rochester, New York – this winter, as well as sites in Michigan and Truckee, California, an area known in history for the snowbound Donner Party .

The General Assembly needs to change state law

Fully autonomous vehicles are illegal on Rhode Island roads, according to Paul E. Grimaldi, a spokesman for the Division of Motor Vehicles. The law would need to be changed to add autonomous vehicles to the list of vehicles allowed on the road here.

What's it like riding in a Waymo?

The first clue this isn't a normal car ride is when the steering wheel spins itself as the all-electric I-PACE Jaguar pulls away from the curb as it's talking to you.

How safe are driverless taxis?

Several incidents of crashes or "bad" driving have made headlines in the last year.

Last October, Waymo competitor Cruise , which is owned by General Motors, suspended operations after one of its cars dragged a pedestrian some 20 feet after the pedestrian was knocked into the path of the robotaxi by a car driven by a human. Cruise has resumed some operations, including taxis driven autonomously, under the supervision of a human backup driver.

In May this year, a Waymo car crashed into a utility pole in Phoenix, with no riders on board. Waymo recalled its cars for software and mapping updates. The company told Reuters that the collision happened in an alleyway while executing a low-speed pullover maneuver that didn't involve other vehicles or road users.

Also in May, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into two motorcyclists who suffered minor injuries when, in separate incidents, they collided into the rear of Zoox cars being driven autonomously when the cars stopped abruptly and unexpectedly. Zoox is owned by Amazon.

In April this year, a Waymo robotaxi was captured on video traveling on the wrong side of the road for nearly two blocks in San Francisco. According to news reports, the company said its car swerved to avoid someone who had potentially fallen in the roadway and remained on the other side of the double-yellow line until it was safe to merge back onto its side of the road. No collision or injury was reported.

A similar incident with a Waymo happened in Phoneix in August. The company said its car took the action when a light changed while it was crossing a large intersection, prompting the car to calculate a different route through the intersection. No collision or injury was reported.

How safe do driverless taxis need to be?

"People hold us to a higher standard," said Waymo's Karp.

In a safety report from June , Waymo said of its robot system: "The Waymo Driver is better than humans at avoiding crashes that result in injuries, airbag deployments, and police reports."

It provided evidence to support that claim. "The data to date indicates the Waymo Driver is already making roads safer in the places where we currently operate," the company said in its report.

The report showed that, as of June, Waymo cars operating fully autonomously, had carried riders a total of 22 million miles, including 15.4 million in Phoenix, 5.9 million in San Francisco, 855,000 in Los Angeles and 14,000 in Austin.

It compared Waymo to benchmark data for human-operated vehicles, reporting 0.23 airbag deployments per million miles for Waymo in Phoenix and San Francisco combined, against 1.45 per million miles for the human benchmark.

Similarly, it reported 0.8 crashes with injuries per million miles for Waymo, compared to 1.45 per million miles for the human benchmark.

In a wider perspective, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration has mandated reporting of all crashes involving autonomous vehicles since June 2021. From then until Aug. 15 this year, the agency received reports of 1,359 crashes involving autonomous vehicles.

While animals were killed in two of those crashes, no other fatalities were reported.

Of the 1,359 crashes, 21 involved serious injuries, 37 involved moderate injuries, and 133 involved minor injuries. No injuries were reported in 1,092 of the crashes and 74 did not have information about whether there were injuries.

What happens if a Waymo rider falls asleep or suffers a medical emergency?

If Waymo's rider support personnel see a rider experiencing a medical emergency, the standard response is to call 911.

At the end of a ride, if it takes unusually long for a rider to exit, rider support will contact the rider to check. If it seems a rider is asleep, rider support can use sounds, including music, to wake them.

You're alone in a Waymo, but do you have privacy?

Not exactly.

The car advises first-time Waymo riders:

"We may use interior cameras to check on riders, improve our product and more, but our microphones are only on when you're connected to rider support. So, sing your heart out; we can't hear you."

Are you at the mercy of the car? What if you want to get out? Or take over?

The touchscreen has a button to direct the car to pull over. "We might not pull over right away, but we'll find a safe location to drop you off," Waymo's Karp said.

Also, trying to open a door or use the steering wheel will trigger a pullover.

Can the police pull over a wayward Waymo?

Waymo's vehicals are programmed to yield to emergency vehicles that have their lights and sirens activated, pulling to the right as soon as it is safe. If the car detects that it is being stopped by emergency responders, it will roll down its window and connect with a rider support specialist, who can communicate via the car's microphone and speakers to resolve the situation.

Waymo provides training for police officers and firefighters who respond to emergencies involving its cars, including how to move a car, how to disable the car's batteries and how to cut the roof off for an extrication.

What's the nearest driverless taxi company to RI?

Motional might even be considered the pioneer in the robotaxi business. In 2016 in Las Vegas, it launched the world's public robotaxi service, a pilot project. Starting as a joint venture between automotive tech company Aptiv and carmaker Hyundai Motor Group, it is headquartered in Boston's Seaport District, with offices in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Singapore.

The company operates a fleet of all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5s. In addition to its robotaxi service in Las Vagas , which can be hailed through Lyft and Uber, Motional conducts public road testing there, as well as in Pittsburgh, Santa Monica and Singapore. In 2022, working with Uber Eats, Motional also offered a commercial delivery service, though it has since paused that operation.

What's the future for driverless cars?

Whether you call them driverless, self-driving or autnomous vehicles – known by the shorthand AVs in the industry – it's hard not to imagine a society-changing future, if they ever become ubiquitous.

Will cars make their owners' money by doing an Uber side hustle while the owner is off doing other things? Will Uber drivers and other people who drive for a living find themselves out of work?

Will parking hassles be a thing of the past if your car can drop you off and take itself someplace else to wait? Will the world be a safer place if driver error – the cause of an overwhelming majority of crashes – is eliminated?

Will traffic congestion be eliminated if driverless cars can coordinate their movements over the Internet? Will people stop owning personal cars if reliable transportation is a cell phone tap away?

What some in the industry say:

“AVs offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve safety, enhance accessibility, and transform our supply chains,” Jeff Farrah, head of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, told The Journal through a spokeswoman.

"Having spent my entire career in developing robotic and autonomous technology, I remain convinced that [autonomous vehicle] will have a transformative, positive impact on the way we move, with the capability to dramatically improve roadway safety, reduce emissions, and enhance the overall experience of personal transportation," said Karl Iagnemma, former chief executive of Motional, in a May post on the company's website .

"Although much uncertainty remains, autonomous vehicles have the potential to radically change how people move around, the shape of our cities, the amount of carbon pollution in the air, and the nature of work, among other things," Shell Oil Company wrote on its Shell Eco-Marathon website . "Now is the time for policymakers, businesses, technologists, and citizens to start exploring the different possibilities in detail − and charting a path towards a better future.

