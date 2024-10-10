Rhode Island set to host Brown in annual Governor's Cup football game; Why it's special

PROVIDENCE — Jim Fleming used the podium at the State House to make something of a stump speech.

The University of Rhode Island football coach touched on upcoming improvements to Meade Stadium, encouraged the passage of Question 2 in the November election, offered best wishes to any Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Milton and handed out Rams gear to Gov. Dan McKee and his staff members.

It was a Wednesday afternoon reminder that Governor’s Cup week has arrived.

With all due respect to a Brown-Bryant thriller last week and URI visiting the Bulldogs to close the regular season in November, this game — Brown vs. URI — still earns the majority of the headlines , and this season it will be played in Kingston. The Rams are heading toward an FCS playoff berth and the Bears are hoping for a first win in this series since 2017.

“It’s about guys playing football the right way — clean, tight and with sportsmanship,” Fleming said. “At the end of the day, you shake hands and you move on. I’m sure that’s what’s going to happen.”

It’s not a guarantee we’d see such a thing in other states. College sports are in what feels like a constant state of upheaval thanks to conference realignment, federal lawsuits, the transfer portal and the growing influence of name, image and likeness rights. There is no clear day in the future when the landscape might settle into something approaching normal again.

“It is exceptionally unique,” Brown coach James Perry said. “Given the national landscape and changes in college football, it’s only getting more unique.

“No one knows if Washington and Washington State are going to play. No one knows what league Oklahoma is in. But the Governor’s Cup is an incredible experience.”

URI came and left the capital city with the trophy on this spectacular fall day . The Rams have won five straight in this series for just the second time — they've never added a sixth. That and much more will be on the line in a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

“Last year was my first time playing,” URI receiver Marquis Buchanan said. “You can really see the significance in how hard everybody plays on the field.”

Buchanan is one of 21 state natives currently on the roster with URI. He might just arrive at a friendly wager with fellow Classical alum and Brown receiver Samuel Baddoo by the time we get underway this weekend. You could imagine the player from the losing team getting stuck with the check for some late-night hot weiners in Olneyville or a strawberry shake at Haven Brothers.

“It’s my last time playing in this series and we’ve been fortunate enough to win every game against them up to this point,” said URI running back Gabe Sloat, a North Kingstown native. “I just want to cap it off.”

The Rams (4-1) escaped in a 46-44 double-overtime thriller at Hampton last week, erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Fleming has raised the program’s floor considerably in his 11th season, just a couple of victories shy of a fifth straight year at .500 or better. URI won just once in this rivalry series from its 1909 founding to 1952, but recent years have been far more nip and tuck. This weekend will mark the 42nd edition of the Governor's Cup — as it was rebranded in the early 1980s.

“We feel like in this we’ve really got to play as if it’s a championship game,” Buchanan said. “That trophy means a lot to us. We don’t want to lose it.”

The Bears (2-1) were clipped late by Bryant, a 42-35 loss that featured three touchdown connections between Jarrett Guest and Landon Ruggieri.

Brown was riding high off its first win against Harvard since 2010 and looked primed to reach 3-0 for the first time since 1997. Perry was the starting quarterback during that strong era on the East Side, finishing 23-7 under center in his career and capturing an Ivy League title in 1999.

“We’re playing our best football,” Perry said. “I take a lot of pride in that. And that’s not to say I take the credit for that.”

Bears defensive back Isaiah Reed (left ankle) was out of his walking boot and in attendance on Wednesday. Brown declined to formally comment on his potential availability, but it would seem he has a good chance to return after missing the last two games. The Bears came close in a 34-30 home defeat last year, denied by a late Syeed Gibbs interception on a rainy afternoon.

“This game is about our state and the pride we have in our state and the pride we have in the young people who attend URI and Brown University,” McKee said. “We think it’s just so important that we recognize it.”

