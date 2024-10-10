How are RI's Top Workplaces selected? The methodology behind the process

How do you judge the quality of a workplace? Ask the experts: the employees.

For the first time, employee survey firm Energage has partnered with The Providence Journal to honor the best places to work in Rhode Island . This is the fourth year Energage has surveyed workers in Rhode Island. It’s not a popularity contest, and not everyone gets a blue ribbon. A select few are honored based on a scientific survey process.

Energage administers an employee survey that covers 24 factors and takes just a few minutes to complete. The survey asks employees to offer feedback about such things as pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness and appreciation. Energage crunches the feedback data and scores companies based on the responses.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces and no obligation to purchase any product or service. For 2024, 815 organizations were invited to survey their employees. Based on the survey feedback, 17 have earned recognition as Rhode Island Top Workplaces.

“Being honored with a Top Workplaces award is a distinctive mark of excellence, setting companies apart in a recognizable way,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Top Workplaces embody the highest standards, and this award, rooted in authentic employee feedback, is a point of immense pride for company leaders.”

The award is open to any employer with 35 or more employees in Rhode Island. Survey results are valid only if 35% or more employees respond; employers with fewer than 85 employees have a higher response threshold, requiring responses from at least 30 employees.

Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregated employee feedback score exceeds national benchmarks. Employers are grouped into similar sizes to best compare similar employee experiences. Energage has established those benchmarks based on feedback from about 30 million employees over 18 years. They are ranked within those groups based on the strength of the survey feedback.

There are a few reasons why you might not find a particular company on the list. Perhaps the organization chose not to participate. Or, the employee survey feedback might not have been strong enough to merit recognition. It also might not have been large enough to meet participation standards, or not enough employees responded.

Energage runs tests on survey feedback and in some cases may choose to disqualify organizations, for example, if a high number of employees said they felt pressured into answering positively.

To participate in the 2025 Top Workplaces awards, or for more information, go to the nomination page at providencejournal.com/nominate .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How are RI's Top Workplaces selected? The methodology behind the process