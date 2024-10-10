Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    Where are Rhode Island's Top Workplaces? Take a look at the rankings

    By Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    AIPSO

    • Size: Midsize
    • Rank: 1
    • Sector: Nonprofit
    • Headquarters city/state: Johnston
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 300

    CME Corp.

    • Size: Midsize
    • Rank: 2
    • Sector: Vendor serving health care industry
    • Headquarters city/state: Warwick
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 235

    NWN Carousel

    • Size: Midsize
    • Rank: 3
    • Sector: Value-added reseller
    • Headquarters city/state: Exeter
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 167

    igus

    • Size: Midsize
    • Rank: 4
    • Sector: Plastic and rubber
    • Headquarters city/state: East Providence
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 376

    Barnum Financial Group

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 1
    • Sector: Financial advisers
    • Headquarters city/state: Shelton, Connecticut
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 42

    American Systems

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 2
    • Sector: Managed services and outsourcing
    • Headquarters city/state: Chantilly, Virginia
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 43

    Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 3
    • Sector: Specialty insurance
    • Headquarters city/state: East Providence
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 44

    VoltServer

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 4
    • Sector: Electrical equipment, appliances and components
    • Headquarters city/state: East Greenwich
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 59

    KMS Solutions

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 5
    • Sector: Government
    • Headquarters city/state: Alexandria, Virginia
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 74

    South County Psychiatry

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 6
    • Sector: Behavioral and mental health
    • Headquarters city/state: North Kingstown
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 65

    Esler Companies I Renewal by Andersen

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 7
    • Sector: Construction
    • Headquarters city/state: Smithfield
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 116

    Admiral Packaging

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 8
    • Sector: Manufacturing
    • Headquarters city/state: Providence
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 92

    CBIZ

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 9
    • Sector: Financial services and insurance
    • Headquarters city/state: Cleveland, Ohio
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 87

    Imperiall

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 10
    • Sector: Cleaning/maintenance
    • Headquarters city/state: Warwick
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 90

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 11
    • Sector: Restaurants
    • Headquarters city/state: Plano, Texas
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 98

    CLA

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 12
    • Sector: Certified public accountants and consultants
    • Headquarters city/state: Minneapolis, Minnesota
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 51

    NAFI Connecticut Inc.

    • Size: Small
    • Rank: 13
    • Sector: Human and social services
    • Headquarters city/state: Hartford, Connecticut
    • Employees in Rhode Island: 110

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Where are Rhode Island's Top Workplaces? Take a look at the rankings

    Tom O'Connell
    1d ago
    Kinda shows how horrible RI is to businesses.. one company with more that 300 employees.. none with over 400 … most middle sized to big businesses stay away from RI unless they were started here(CVS?)… taxed out of the state…
