When is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day 2024? What to know about the holidays

Columbus Day will be observed at the beginning of next week.

While many people still honor the memory of Columbus coming to America and use it to celebrate Italian-American heritage, many indigenous people protest it because of the destruction Columbus supposedly inflicted on them. As a result, many states and cities now celebrate Indigenous People's Day on the second Monday in October instead of Columbus Day.

Last year, the Biden administration issued a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day for the third year in a row. The commemoration of Native American history and culture is now federally recognized alongside Columbus Day , which has been historically observed on the same day.

Here's what else to know about the holiday and when it falls this year.

When is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day?

It is Monday, Oct. 14 and is a federal holiday.

What does the holiday celebrate?

The day was originally recognized to mark Columbus' arrival in America back in 1492. According to Britannica .com, "Italian immigrants in the United States began celebrating Columbus Day in 1792."

When was Columbus Day officially recognized as a holiday?

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937, according to Britannica .com.

What states don't recognize Columbus Day anymore?

Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, Washington D.C. and South Dakota officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.

Why is Columbus Day considered to be controversial?

People of Italian-American heritage and others celebrate Columbus as an American hero but others take issue with the trip that was the beginning of the genocide of many native peoples.

"To have had American colonialism looked at throughout history as not being a problem and celebrated as a good thing is deeply problematic to any of us who live in a (Native-American) community or reservation,” Scott Stevens, the director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at Syracuse University, told USA Today in a past article.

What's closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day?

On Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, people can expect the following to be closed:

Government offices: Federal, state, and city offices are closed, including the DMV, libraries, courts, and RMV.

Post offices

Banks

Trash collection: Municipal and private haulers may have different schedules.

What's open on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day?

On Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, you can expect the following to be open:

National stores like Target and Walmart are open

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Stock market

Liquor stores

UPS and FedEx: UPS and FedEx are mostly operating as usual, though FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy may have modified service.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: When is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day 2024? What to know about the holidays