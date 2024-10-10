A voting machine was left behind in a Pawtucket church basement. Were the votes counted?

At a time of heightened concerns around election integrity , Rhode Island's Board of Elections was forced to admit this week that it inadvertently left a voting machine behind in a church basement in Pawtucket.

Here's how it was found , according to the church staffer who reached out to The Providence Journal about the voting machine left after the Sept. 10 primary in the basement at St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church until as recently as Tuesday morning:

One of the teachers from the daycare facility attached to the church found the voting machine while in the basement, Debra Bonilla, who works at the church, told The Journal. Bonilla then said she took photos and reached out to the Board of Canvassers at Pawtucket City Hall.

"Honestly, the secretary seemed very shocked and didn't quite believe that the machines were still there," said Bonilla. "So she had me talk to [Pawtucket Registrar] Ken McGill. He's the one that stated he would contact the Board of Elections to get somebody to come out."

By the time she got back from lunch, Bonilla, who said she has never been involved in Rhode Island politics, said the voting machine was gone, but she still had questions.

Among them: "They were NEVER picked up. Does that mean that the votes for this precinct were not counted?"

Were the votes from the machine counted in the primary?

The votes were counted, Christopher Hunter, the outside spokesman for the Board of Elections, told The Journal.

Hunter's explanation of what happened: A new BOE equipment vendor failed to pick up and return the DS 200 voting machine used during the Sept. 10 primary from that polling location.

"No voted ballots, no printed ballots, and no memory cards were left behind," Hunter said. "As part of the normal returns process, preliminary results from all machines, including this one, were securely transmitted to the Board of Elections on the evening of Sept. 10th."

The voting machine's physical memory card was delivered to the BOE on Sept. 11, which confirmed the official results from the machine.

The BOE, Hunter said, has since spoken to the vendor about "implementing protocols to ensure this does not happen again."

When asked on Tuesday about when the missing machine discovered during a "routine post election inventory" was actually picked up from the church, he acknowledged: "The machine was picked up this afternoon after we were alerted. We are addressing the issue with the moving company."

In response to further inquiries, Hunter said the board deduced early last week that a machine was missing and had already started to go through the serial numbers when the call came in from Pawtucket on Tuesday.

He identified the new company that had been hired, at a cost of $21,150, to deliver the machines for the primary and then pick them up in this area as DN Van Lines.

"We had a conversation with them," he said.

Common Cause RI: 'Baffling' breakdown in election procedure

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island , was relieved there was no evidence of uncounted votes. But in response to an inquiry, he told The Journal:

"The failure to securely return the machine is a breakdown in the chain of custody. The Board of Elections should have known that the equipment was not returned by the shipper and should have taken back possession of it as soon as possible."

"Logic and accuracy testing for Nov. 5th is well underway and it’s baffling how the Board didn’t have all the equipment accounted for before that began," Marion continued.

Pawtucket has been ground zero this election year for alleged voting rights violations and a post-primary candidate swap that put Mayor Donald Grebien's campaign manager, Lori Urso, on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for the Senate seat held by Sandra Cano, until she resigned her seat days after the primary.

