Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    A voting machine was left behind in a Pawtucket church basement. Were the votes counted?

    By Katherine Gregg, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJkew_0w1Oxmeg00

    At a time of heightened concerns around election integrity , Rhode Island's Board of Elections was forced to admit this week that it inadvertently left a voting machine behind in a church basement in Pawtucket.

    Here's how it was found , according to the church staffer who reached out to The Providence Journal about the voting machine left after the Sept. 10 primary in the basement at St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church until as recently as Tuesday morning:

    One of the teachers from the daycare facility attached to the church found the voting machine while in the basement, Debra Bonilla, who works at the church, told The Journal. Bonilla then said she took photos and reached out to the Board of Canvassers at Pawtucket City Hall.

    "Honestly, the secretary seemed very shocked and didn't quite believe that the machines were still there," said Bonilla. "So she had me talk to [Pawtucket Registrar] Ken McGill. He's the one that stated he would contact the Board of Elections to get somebody to come out."

    By the time she got back from lunch, Bonilla, who said she has never been involved in Rhode Island politics, said the voting machine was gone, but she still had questions.

    Among them: "They were NEVER picked up. Does that mean that the votes for this precinct were not counted?"

    Were the votes from the machine counted in the primary?

    The votes were counted, Christopher Hunter, the outside spokesman for the Board of Elections, told The Journal.

    Hunter's explanation of what happened: A new BOE equipment vendor failed to pick up and return the DS 200 voting machine used during the Sept. 10 primary from that polling location.

    "No voted ballots, no printed ballots, and no memory cards were left behind," Hunter said. "As part of the normal returns process, preliminary results from all machines, including this one, were securely transmitted to the Board of Elections on the evening of Sept. 10th."

    The voting machine's physical memory card was delivered to the BOE on Sept. 11, which confirmed the official results from the machine.

    The BOE, Hunter said, has since spoken to the vendor about "implementing protocols to ensure this does not happen again."

    When asked on Tuesday about when the missing machine discovered during a "routine post election inventory" was actually picked up from the church, he acknowledged: "The machine was picked up this afternoon after we were alerted. We are addressing the issue with the moving company."

    In response to further inquiries, Hunter said the board deduced early last week that a machine was missing and had already started to go through the serial numbers when the call came in from Pawtucket on Tuesday.

    He identified the new company that had been hired, at a cost of $21,150, to deliver the machines for the primary and then pick them up in this area as DN Van Lines.

    "We had a conversation with them," he said.

    Common Cause RI: 'Baffling' breakdown in election procedure

    John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island , was relieved there was no evidence of uncounted votes. But in response to an inquiry, he told The Journal:

    "The failure to securely return the machine is a breakdown in the chain of custody. The Board of Elections should have known that the equipment was not returned by the shipper and should have taken back possession of it as soon as possible."

    "Logic and accuracy testing for Nov. 5th is well underway and it’s baffling how the Board didn’t have all the equipment accounted for before that began," Marion continued.

    Pawtucket has been ground zero this election year for alleged voting rights violations and a post-primary candidate swap that put Mayor Donald Grebien's campaign manager, Lori Urso, on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for the Senate seat held by Sandra Cano, until she resigned her seat days after the primary.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A voting machine was left behind in a Pawtucket church basement. Were the votes counted?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Cindy Larivee
    2d ago
    it probably had some red vote in it
    Politics su*k
    2d ago
    Leslie Neilson voice: Nothing to see here, nothing to see here.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    October's full moon will be biggest supermoon of 2024. What to know about Hunter's Moon
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Sending presents for the holidays? Here are the ideal times to ship them via the USPS.
    The Providence Journal22 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Northern lights could be visible in Rhode Island tonight from 'very rare' storm.
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    'Comet of the century' will be visible this weekend. When and where to look for it
    The Providence Journal22 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy