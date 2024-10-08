Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, new ranking says. Here's why

Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, a new ranking says.

Personal finance company WalletHub just released its list of safest cities in America , and Warwick came in at No. 3. To determine what it means to be safest, WalletHub looked at metrics homes and community safety, natural disaster safety, and financial safety.

"The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," a WalletHub analyst said.

Here's why Warwick took one of the top spots.

Why is Warwick one of the safest cities in America?

WalletHub ranked Warwick as one of the safest cities in America because of low crime rates — the city has the lowest number of murders, the second-lowest number of aggravated assaults and the fewest thefts per capita.

"When it comes to natural disasters, Warwick ranks as the city with the seventh-lowest risk of hail, 10th-lowest risk of wildfires, 23rd-lowest risk of tornadoes and 29th-lowest risk of earthquakes," WalletHub said.

The study also found Warwick scored well in terms of financial safety. The city has the seventh-lowest percentage of residents without health insurance and the sixth-lowest percentage who are living in poverty.

WalletHub looked at 182 cities, "including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state," when making their rankings, according to a press release. The cities were evaluated on 41 metrics.

Which cities are the safest in America?

While Warwick was named the third-safest city in America, other New England cities, made the list. See the 10 highest scorers:

South Burlington, VT Casper, WY Warwick, RI Burlington, VT Boise, ID Yonkers, NY Cedar Rapids, IA Columbia, MD Portland, ME Virginia Beach, VA

How the safest cities were measured

To measure the safest cities, WalletHub said it examined three factors: home & community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety.

These factors were broken down into further categories to calculate scores for each cities.

Scores totaled up to 100 and were weighted to find the average, so higher scores indicate better rankings. Warwick's score was 70.33.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, new ranking says. Here's why