Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, new ranking says. Here's why

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, a new ranking says.

    Personal finance company WalletHub just released its list of safest cities in America , and Warwick came in at No. 3. To determine what it means to be safest, WalletHub looked at metrics homes and community safety, natural disaster safety, and financial safety.

    "The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," a WalletHub analyst said.

    Here's why Warwick took one of the top spots.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34e0NB_0vyQBqEj00

    Why is Warwick one of the safest cities in America?

    WalletHub ranked Warwick as one of the safest cities in America because of low crime rates — the city has the lowest number of murders, the second-lowest number of aggravated assaults and the fewest thefts per capita.

    "When it comes to natural disasters, Warwick ranks as the city with the seventh-lowest risk of hail, 10th-lowest risk of wildfires, 23rd-lowest risk of tornadoes and 29th-lowest risk of earthquakes," WalletHub said.

    The study also found Warwick scored well in terms of financial safety. The city has the seventh-lowest percentage of residents without health insurance and the sixth-lowest percentage who are living in poverty.

    WalletHub looked at 182 cities, "including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state," when making their rankings, according to a press release. The cities were evaluated on 41 metrics.

    Which cities are the safest in America?

    While Warwick was named the third-safest city in America, other New England cities, made the list. See the 10 highest scorers:

    1. South Burlington, VT
    2. Casper, WY
    3. Warwick, RI
    4. Burlington, VT
    5. Boise, ID
    6. Yonkers, NY
    7. Cedar Rapids, IA
    8. Columbia, MD
    9. Portland, ME
    10. Virginia Beach, VA

    How the safest cities were measured

    To measure the safest cities, WalletHub said it examined three factors: home & community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety.

    These factors were broken down into further categories to calculate scores for each cities.

    Scores totaled up to 100 and were weighted to find the average, so higher scores indicate better rankings. Warwick's score was 70.33.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick is one of the safest cities in America, new ranking says. Here's why

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Paul Tremblay
    2d ago
    I have illegals moved across the street from me the guy at the top of the street who owns the gas station on Sandy Lane has had wonderful guest come through there. People have complained in the neighborhood about it. He fix the fence because it was in disarray, but the property value is gonna start dropping around here. So I wanna know how we can stop this infestation. It’s not an invasion anymore. It’s an infestation the radio stations talk about when Rhode Island is gonna get them in here. No Rhode Island had them in here illegal aliens I don’t speak politically correct bullshit I feel like I’m living in a Third World country sometimes, and the people they had in there at one point the guy that lived next block over moved out because they were defecating in buckets because people were living in the backyard and they filled up the house as many as they could
    Alex
    2d ago
    I am a resident of Warwick Rhode Island, used to be the safest city now there is people moving in, which is not getting safe anymore🤦‍♀️ thank you Biden. You did a great job of moving them in.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Northern lights could be visible in Rhode Island tonight from 'very rare' storm.
    The Providence Journal14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Red Sox pitching great Luis Tiant dies at 83
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy