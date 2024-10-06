Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    The Providence Sunday Journal is all new. Here's what to expect.

    By Lynne Sullivan, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    You may have noticed the Providence Journal looks a little different today. We are so thrilled to finally unveil a project that has been months in the making.

    Ever since I arrived at the Journal a year and a half ago, readers have told me what they miss, what they would like more of and what they hope I can make happen to improve the quality of the print edition. Today, I'm proud to say that I think we checked a lot of boxes with the new and improved Sunday paper.

    Here's a look at what to expect.

    What's with this design?

    It's bold, for sure. Our very talented designers have been given more leeway to create beautiful pages. The cover story is meant to be a single, high-quality, well-reported and beautifully told story, supported by high-end, well-crafted design. Much has been said about our designers who live outside of Rhode Island, but let me be clear: In this post-pandemic world of remote jobs, we − editors, reporters, photographers − worked very closely with these designers, with discussions that began in the concept phase, straight through many a tweak, to land on today's cover design and inside presentation. And that will continue every Sunday from now on.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ntoo_0vwEmYeg00

    What are the new pages?

    As you can see, your paper is quite a bit heftier this morning. First, we've introduced this Transparency page, where each week, we will give you some insight into who we are, what we do, how we operate, how we make our decisions, how to use our products and how to engage with us.

    We've added dedicated Community pages, focused on the people and places that make this state special. (Note: "Wallace the Brave" gets a more prominent position!)

    And we're introducing an Inspiration page to offer some insight into the individuals and organizations that work to make the state a better place to live.

    Take a look at the Around New England page. This is one thing so many people have written in asking for: news from neighboring states. After all, New England is a small, close-knit space, so it makes sense to compare what's going on here to what's going on in other states.

    We know our readers love nostalgia, so our new History page showcases archival art, yesterday's front pages and this day in history.

    The Sports section is completely revamped as well, again with bold designs, a poster-like front and Major sports league coverage around features and look-aheads.

    And it doesn't end there: We have added additional feature pages dedicated to topics our print readers have shown interest in: travel, retirement, the economy, fitness, health, food and more.

    Last but not least, we've been able to bring our beloved Rhode Islander back out to a color cover position, at the start of the C section.

    Is this only affecting the print newspaper?

    At this point, nothing we do ever touches only one product − every decision we make involves consideration of print, the website, social media channels and more. New features in the Sunday edition mean these new features also will be available online. You'll notice QR codes throughout, taking you to online videos that offer more insight into the folks we talk to; online galleries of more photos we didn't have room for in print; opportunities to vote in polls or answer surveys; chances to send messages to us; links to previous reporting that sheds more light on certain topics; and more..

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The Providence Sunday Journal is all new. Here's what to expect.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Steven Castiglioni
    1d ago
    Providence !!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy