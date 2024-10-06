The Providence Sunday Journal is all new. Here's what to expect.

You may have noticed the Providence Journal looks a little different today. We are so thrilled to finally unveil a project that has been months in the making.

Ever since I arrived at the Journal a year and a half ago, readers have told me what they miss, what they would like more of and what they hope I can make happen to improve the quality of the print edition. Today, I'm proud to say that I think we checked a lot of boxes with the new and improved Sunday paper.

Here's a look at what to expect.

What's with this design?

It's bold, for sure. Our very talented designers have been given more leeway to create beautiful pages. The cover story is meant to be a single, high-quality, well-reported and beautifully told story, supported by high-end, well-crafted design. Much has been said about our designers who live outside of Rhode Island, but let me be clear: In this post-pandemic world of remote jobs, we − editors, reporters, photographers − worked very closely with these designers, with discussions that began in the concept phase, straight through many a tweak, to land on today's cover design and inside presentation. And that will continue every Sunday from now on.

What are the new pages?

As you can see, your paper is quite a bit heftier this morning. First, we've introduced this Transparency page, where each week, we will give you some insight into who we are, what we do, how we operate, how we make our decisions, how to use our products and how to engage with us.

We've added dedicated Community pages, focused on the people and places that make this state special. (Note: "Wallace the Brave" gets a more prominent position!)

And we're introducing an Inspiration page to offer some insight into the individuals and organizations that work to make the state a better place to live.

Take a look at the Around New England page. This is one thing so many people have written in asking for: news from neighboring states. After all, New England is a small, close-knit space, so it makes sense to compare what's going on here to what's going on in other states.

We know our readers love nostalgia, so our new History page showcases archival art, yesterday's front pages and this day in history.

The Sports section is completely revamped as well, again with bold designs, a poster-like front and Major sports league coverage around features and look-aheads.

And it doesn't end there: We have added additional feature pages dedicated to topics our print readers have shown interest in: travel, retirement, the economy, fitness, health, food and more.

Last but not least, we've been able to bring our beloved Rhode Islander back out to a color cover position, at the start of the C section.

Is this only affecting the print newspaper?

At this point, nothing we do ever touches only one product − every decision we make involves consideration of print, the website, social media channels and more. New features in the Sunday edition mean these new features also will be available online. You'll notice QR codes throughout, taking you to online videos that offer more insight into the folks we talk to; online galleries of more photos we didn't have room for in print; opportunities to vote in polls or answer surveys; chances to send messages to us; links to previous reporting that sheds more light on certain topics; and more..

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The Providence Sunday Journal is all new. Here's what to expect.