    Portsmouth's Connor Swider following in family footsteps. Where will he play college hoop?

    By Bill Koch, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tj3DU_0vsiAfsN00

    One of the state’s most prominent basketball families officially has another future college player under its roof.

    Connor Swider closed his recruitment on Wednesday with a commitment to Youngstown State. The shooting forward from Portsmouth pledged to the Penguins after a weekend official visit.

    Swider was fresh off a trip to Le Moyne. Per Verbal Commits, he held offers from Youngstown State, the Dolphins, Fairfield and Bryant. The 6-foot-9 prospect opted for Ohio and a Horizon League contender ahead of something closer to home.

    More: Two more players with local connections sign NBA contracts; who they are

    “I would like to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me,” Swider posted on his personal Instagram account. “Friends, family and coaches have led me to this point.”

    Swider preps at Worcester Academy. The Hilltoppers have produced players like TJ Power (Duke), Tre Norman (Marquette), Kayvaun Mulready (Georgetown) and James Jones (Central Connecticut) in their last two classes. Swider takes the floor in the NEPSAC, one of the nation’s top leagues prior to taking on NCAA competition.

    “Being the youngest in the family, I have always had that chip on my shoulder,” Swider said in another Instagram post with New England Recruiting Report. “And that has helped me grow throughout my journey.”

    Swider is the youngest of four siblings and has watched family members operate in the spotlight for the better part of the last decade. His brother, Cole, is about to enter his third NBA season , now with the Indiana Pacers. He enjoyed a strong college career at Villanova and Syracuse, debuted with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23 and played in 18 games with the Miami Heat in 2023-24.

    Swider’s sisters, Kylie and Courtney, are still in the college ranks. Kylie Swider graduated from Villanova and will play a final season on a COVID-19 waiver with Stonehill in 2024-25. Courtney Swider will be entering her second season at Richmond, the Atlantic 10 champions and 29-game winners who reached the NCAA Tournament last year.

    Swider is set to a join a Penguins program led by first-year coach Ethan Faulkner, who is entering his sixth year overall at the school. He was elevated to the top job after previous coach Jerrod Calhoun was hired away in the offseason by Utah State. Calhoun replaced Danny Sprinkle, who departed the Aggies to replace the fired Mike Hopkins at Washington.

    Youngstown State made a steady climb under Calhoun, finishing over .500 in each of the last five years and winning at least 20 games in each of the last two. The Penguins captured a conference regular-season crown in 2022-23 and followed by finishing runner-up to Oakland last season. The Golden Grizzlies pulled off a March Madness stunner against Kentucky thanks to veteran shooter Jack Gohlke, who knocked down 10 3-pointers in an 80-76 upset.

    Swider becomes part of a growing list from the Basketball Club Rhode Island grassroots program who have made recent commitments to Division I programs. Smithfield native Jack Graham is entering his second year at Richmond and former Bishop Hendricken guards Azmar Abdullah (Boston University) and Eze Wali (High Point) will make their college debuts after graduating from the Hawks and taking prep years in 2023-24. Former Westerly standout Jawarie Hamelin committed to New Hampshire after spending two seasons in New York at Monroe Community College.

    bkoch@providencejournal.com

    On X: @BillKoch25

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Portsmouth's Connor Swider following in family footsteps. Where will he play college hoop?

