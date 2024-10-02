Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Is RI a party of one?

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    You don't have to be a political expert to know Democrats rule in Rhode Island.

    Across the State House offices are filled with Democrats. Sure there are a couple of pockets of Republicans and on occasion a member of the GOP is elected governor, but for the most part, it's one-party rule.

    But just how one-party is it?

    The Journal's Katherine Gregg explores the range of Democrats that walk the State House halls and even looks at some that could be considered Republicans based on their policy decisions.

    • When New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted recently it certainly stirred memories of former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci and one particular tweet summed it up pretty well.

    Journal columnist Mark Patinkin caught up with the man behind the post that had people laughing out loud on their couches and recalling their own personal stories with the Prince of Providence.

    • If you're hungry and/or a fan of Los Andes a trip to the recently opened Brasa Y Chifa is a must. Journal food and dining editor Gail Ciampa paid a visit to the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie with Chinese fusion and what she found is sure to make your mouth water.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfXNy_0vrHFWdl00

    Gail also has the latest on what to expect from Track 15 , the food hall in development at Union Station, as well as the details on some upcoming events that will offer a side of fun with your food . If that's not enough, a new beer being brewed at the Guild also comes with a feel good story.

    • Robert Hill, the former Warren nursing home resident indicted last year for killing his 81-year-old roommate, has himself died of health complications at the age of 77, leading to the dismissal of the case.

    The Journal's Tom Mooney has the latest.

    • Journal sports reporter Jacob Rousseau made the trip to Westerly last week to catch the high school football game between the Bulldogs and Portsmouth. He came away from the game with a bold statement to make – the game will be the best regular-season football game he covers this year.

    What made him feel this way? Find out.

    More from The Providence Journal

    Find the latest obituaries here.

    Subscribers can read the eNewspaper here.

    WORTH A READ

    📰 VP debate highlights: 5 things to take away from Vance-Walz showdown

    🚧 Streets of mud: Helene dashes small town's hopes in North Carolina

    ⛴️ National longshoremen's union strikes. Here's what's happening in New Bedford.

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study has revealed the US states with the highest percentage of residents trying to quit smoking – Rhode Island ranks eighth as most committed to quitting smoking.

    The study, conducted by vape manufacturer Yocan Vaporizer , utilized the most recent smoking cessation data from the American Lung Association. It examined the percentage of adult cigarette smokers who, in an effort to quit, abstained from smoking for at least one day or more in 2022, uncovering the states most dedicated to quitting smoking.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    ☁️ Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Is RI a party of one?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Paul Tremblay
    1d ago
    They keep voting Democrat and don’t know why everything‘s so expensive why all kinds of things are happening that is destroying their lives. Here is a good one. Your Democratic Secretary of commerce has no clue anything about the union strike or the ports or the numbers to the jobs created they did it creative them, but blame Trump. What a joke they should be trying her for the Washington Bridge with their counterpart Dan and former governor before her Lincoln Chaffee
    STEVE BISHOP
    2d ago
    Across the state house maybe Dem, but across the state... Rhody is Red !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time comes to an end soon. Here's when we fall back
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The 'Chicken Big Mac' is coming to U.S. McDonald's locations. Here's when you can get one.
    The Providence Journal15 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    It's early but Ken Schreiber separates the contenders from pretenders in college football
    The Providence Journal22 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    T.F. Green once again ranked one of the best airports in country in new ranking
    The Providence Journal1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy