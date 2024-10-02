Is RI a party of one?

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

You don't have to be a political expert to know Democrats rule in Rhode Island.

Across the State House offices are filled with Democrats. Sure there are a couple of pockets of Republicans and on occasion a member of the GOP is elected governor, but for the most part, it's one-party rule.

But just how one-party is it?

The Journal's Katherine Gregg explores the range of Democrats that walk the State House halls and even looks at some that could be considered Republicans based on their policy decisions.

• When New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted recently it certainly stirred memories of former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci and one particular tweet summed it up pretty well.

Journal columnist Mark Patinkin caught up with the man behind the post that had people laughing out loud on their couches and recalling their own personal stories with the Prince of Providence.

• If you're hungry and/or a fan of Los Andes a trip to the recently opened Brasa Y Chifa is a must. Journal food and dining editor Gail Ciampa paid a visit to the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie with Chinese fusion and what she found is sure to make your mouth water.

Gail also has the latest on what to expect from Track 15 , the food hall in development at Union Station, as well as the details on some upcoming events that will offer a side of fun with your food . If that's not enough, a new beer being brewed at the Guild also comes with a feel good story.

• Robert Hill, the former Warren nursing home resident indicted last year for killing his 81-year-old roommate, has himself died of health complications at the age of 77, leading to the dismissal of the case.

The Journal's Tom Mooney has the latest.

• Journal sports reporter Jacob Rousseau made the trip to Westerly last week to catch the high school football game between the Bulldogs and Portsmouth. He came away from the game with a bold statement to make – the game will be the best regular-season football game he covers this year.

What made him feel this way? Find out.

More from The Providence Journal

Find the latest obituaries here.

Subscribers can read the eNewspaper here.

WORTH A READ

📰 VP debate highlights: 5 things to take away from Vance-Walz showdown

🚧 Streets of mud: Helene dashes small town's hopes in North Carolina

⛴️ National longshoremen's union strikes. Here's what's happening in New Bedford.

RHODY RANKS

Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

A new study has revealed the US states with the highest percentage of residents trying to quit smoking – Rhode Island ranks eighth as most committed to quitting smoking.

The study, conducted by vape manufacturer Yocan Vaporizer , utilized the most recent smoking cessation data from the American Lung Association. It examined the percentage of adult cigarette smokers who, in an effort to quit, abstained from smoking for at least one day or more in 2022, uncovering the states most dedicated to quitting smoking.

☁️ Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Is RI a party of one?