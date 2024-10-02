Open in App
    Newport Marathon charity runners get help from new beer. Here's how

    By Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    There's a new beer being brewed in Rhode Island that is low-carb and low-calorie and has a mission that can help runners in the Newport Marathon set for Oct. 13.

    The beer, Hero95, comes from Todd Simon who had a career with Boston Beer, maker of Sam Adams. It's brewed by David Sipes who also worked for Boston Beer. Their advising partner is Rich Doyle, former co-founder of Harpoon Brewery.

    It is being contract-brewed with Isle Brewers Guild, better known simply as the Guild, in Pawtucket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxKWi_0vrHFUsJ00

    The premium lager is meant to attract beer lovers who live active lifestyles and don't want to get weighed down by their drink. It's only 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbs. "Brewed for the Hero in You" is a homage to the spirit of those who run in marathons for a cause.

    The beer’s launch in Rhode Island supports the 2024 Newport Marathon runners. They will donate $95 for up to 95 people who are aged 21-plus and fulfill the following criteria within the promotional period which ends Oct. 14. That includes actively planning to run the 2024 Newport Marathon and having a registered and active fundraising page. You must also submit a brief summary that explains the cause you are raising money for and why it is meaningful to you and include the link to your donation page.

    "We can't wait for Rhode Islanders to try it in the state where we brew,” said Simon in a press release.

    Marathon runners should visit drinkhero95.com for more details on Hero95 Boost and information on how to apply for donations.

    Hero95 is available in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport Marathon charity runners get help from new beer. Here's how

